PS Business Parks, Inc. : Announces Addition to the S&P MidCap 400 Index

0
04/05/2019 | 05:50pm EDT

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced today that it will be added to the S&P MidCap 400. The Company will be removed from its current membership in the S&P SmallCap 600 and added to the S&P MidCap 400 effective at the open of trading on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

"Our addition to the S&P MidCap 400 Index is a very exciting milestone for our company," said Maria Hawthorne, Chief Executive Officer. “In over 20 years as a public REIT, we have created a track record of consistent market outperformance, and we are pleased with how the market has responded to our pattern of success in terms of our growing market capitalization. As an S&P MidCap 400 member, we look forward to continuing to provide our shareholders with the strong operating results and prudent capital allocation that they have learned to expect from us over time.”

Company Information

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of March 31, 2019, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers concentrated in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Additional information about PS Business Parks, Inc. is available on the Company’s website which can be found at psbusinessparks.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 417 M
EBIT 2019 179 M
Net income 2019 92,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,88%
P/E ratio 2019 58,57
P/E ratio 2020 54,47
Capi. / Sales 2019 10,2x
Capi. / Sales 2020 10,1x
Capitalization 4 263 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 145 $
Spread / Average Target -7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maria R. Hawthorne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald L. Havner Chairman
John W. Petersen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey D. Hedges Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Joseph D. Russell Director & President-Public Storage
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PS BUSINESS PARKS INC19.57%4 310
EQUINIX INC30.88%38 018
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.14.43%24 945
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION13.88%22 095
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES24.20%15 956
WP CAREY INC19.64%12 941
