PS BUSINESS PARKS INC
136.105 USD   +1.24%
2014 quaterly earnings release
2014 quaterly earnings release
2013 quaterly earnings release
PS Business Parks, Inc. : Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends

01/15/2019

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced today the tax treatment of the Company’s 2018 dividends. For the tax year ended December 31, 2018, distributions for the common stock and all the various series of preferred stock were classified as follows:

         

 

2018

1st Quarter   2nd Quarter   3rd Quarter   4th Quarter
Ordinary Income 100.0000% 100.0000% 100.0000% 97.3306%
Long-Term Capital Gain 0.0000% 0.0000% 0.0000% 2.6694%
Total 100.0000% 100.0000% 100.0000% 100.0000%
 

The ordinary income dividends are not “qualified dividend income” for purposes of determining dividends that are taxed as net capital gain.

For shareholders other than corporations the ordinary dividends are “qualified REIT dividends” under the new qualified business income provisions enacted as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, the percentage of the long-term capital gain that constitutes unrecaptured section 1250 gain is 88.4586%. Corporate shareholders subject to IRC §291 should treat 20% of the unrecaptured section 1250 gain as ordinary income.

In prior years PS Business Parks, Inc., has apportioned its alternative minimum tax adjustments between the REIT and its shareholders under section 59(d) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 repealed the alternative minimum tax provisions related to corporations. Due to this repeal there are no adjustments to be apportioned between PS Business Parks, Inc. and its shareholders after 2017.

This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company’s tax filings and is subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. The Company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the Company’s distributions. No material change in this classification is expected.

If you have questions, please consult your tax advisor for further guidance.

Company Information

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of October 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers concentrated in six states and a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Additional information about PS Business Parks, Inc. is available on the Company’s website which can be found at psbusinessparks.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 411 M
EBIT 2018 175 M
Net income 2018 167 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,90%
P/E ratio 2018 28,07
P/E ratio 2019 45,88
Capi. / Sales 2018 8,95x
Capi. / Sales 2019 8,80x
Capitalization 3 677 M
Chart PS BUSINESS PARKS INC
PS Business Parks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PS BUSINESS PARKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 127 $
Spread / Average Target -5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maria R. Hawthorne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald L. Havner Chairman
John W. Petersen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey D. Hedges Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Joseph D. Russell Director & President-Public Storage
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PS BUSINESS PARKS INC4.01%3 677
EQUINIX INC6.81%30 273
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-0.04%21 971
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 520
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION1.25%18 837
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES4.43%12 816
