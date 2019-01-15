PS Business Parks, Inc. : Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced today the tax treatment of
the Company’s 2018 dividends. For the tax year ended December 31, 2018,
distributions for the common stock and all the various series of
preferred stock were classified as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Income
|
|
100.0000%
|
|
100.0000%
|
|
100.0000%
|
|
97.3306%
|
|
|
|
|
Long-Term Capital Gain
|
|
0.0000%
|
|
0.0000%
|
|
0.0000%
|
|
2.6694%
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
100.0000%
|
|
100.0000%
|
|
100.0000%
|
|
100.0000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The ordinary income dividends are not “qualified dividend income” for
purposes of determining dividends that are taxed as net capital gain.
For shareholders other than corporations the ordinary dividends are
“qualified REIT dividends” under the new qualified business income
provisions enacted as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.
For the fourth quarter of 2018, the percentage of the long-term capital
gain that constitutes unrecaptured section 1250 gain is 88.4586%.
Corporate shareholders subject to IRC §291 should treat 20% of the
unrecaptured section 1250 gain as ordinary income.
In prior years PS Business Parks, Inc., has apportioned its alternative
minimum tax adjustments between the REIT and its shareholders under
section 59(d) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of
2017 repealed the alternative minimum tax provisions related to
corporations. Due to this repeal there are no adjustments to be
apportioned between PS Business Parks, Inc. and its shareholders after
2017.
This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the
Company’s tax filings and is subject to correction or adjustment when
the filings are completed. The Company is releasing information at this
time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the Company’s
distributions. No material change in this classification is expected.
If you have questions, please consult your tax advisor for further
guidance.
Company Information
PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real
estate investment trust (“REIT”) that acquires, develops, owns and
operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex
and office space. As of October 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned
28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial
customers concentrated in six states and a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit
apartment complex.
Additional information about PS Business Parks, Inc. is available on the
Company’s website which can be found at psbusinessparks.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115006012/en/