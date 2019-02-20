PS Business Parks, Inc. : Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) reported operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Net income allocable to common shareholders was $31.5 million, or $1.15 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $10.3 million, or 48.9%, from $21.2 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2017. The increase was mainly due to the gain on the sale of an office park in Orange County, California, a charge related to the redemption of preferred stock incurred during the fourth quarter of 2017 that did not recur in the fourth quarter of 2018 and an increase in net operating income (“NOI”–described below) with respect to our real estate facilities. The increase in NOI includes a $2.7 million increase, or 4.0%, for our Same Park facilities (described below) driven by an increase in rental rates and occupancy combined with increased NOI from our non-Same Park and multifamily assets, partially offset by reduced NOI generated from facilities we sold in 2018.

Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018

Net income allocable to common shareholders was $172.9 million, or $6.31 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $82.5 million, or 91.2%, from $90.4 million, or $3.30 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2017. The increase was mainly due to the gain on the sale of three office parks in Orange County, California, and an industrial park in Dallas, Texas, during 2018, charges related to the redemption of preferred stock incurred in 2017 that did not recur in 2018 and an increase in NOI with respect to our real estate facilities. The increase in NOI includes a $7.1 million increase, or 2.6%, for our Same Park facilities due primarily to an increase in rental rates and occupancy combined with increased NOI from our non-Same Park and multifamily assets, partially offset by reduced NOI generated from facilities we sold in 2018.

Funds from Operations (“FFO”), Core FFO per share and Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”)

FFO per share was $1.65 for the three months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $1.40 for the same period in 2017, an increase of 17.9%. FFO per share was $6.47 for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $5.83 for the year ended December 31, 2017, an increase of 11.0%. FFO is a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) measure defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts and generally represents GAAP net income before real estate depreciation and amortization expense, gains and losses from sales and impairment charges with respect to real estate assets.

Core FFO per share was $1.65 for the three months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $1.52 for the same period in 2017, an increase of 8.6%. Core FFO per share was $6.47 for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $6.13 for the year ended December 31, 2017, an increase of 5.5%. Core FFO per share is also a non-GAAP measure that represents FFO per share excluding the impact of (i) charges related to the redemption of preferred stock and (ii) compensatory arrangements related to the departure of a senior executive.

FAD was $45.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $43.0 million for the same period in 2017, an increase of 6.7%. FAD was $182.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $164.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, an increase of 10.9%. FAD is a non-GAAP measure that represents Core FFO adjusted to (a) deduct capital expenditures that maintain the real estate values, tenant improvements and lease commissions and (b) eliminate certain non-cash expenses or income such as straight-line rent and non-cash stock compensation expense.

FFO, Core FFO per share and FAD are not substitutes for net income per share. Other real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) may compute these measures differently, and in the case of Core FFO and FAD, other REITs may not use the same terminology or may not present such a measure, so comparisons of these measures among REITs may not be comparable. We believe our presentations of FFO, Core FFO per share and FAD assist investors and analysts in analyzing and comparing our operating and financial performance between reporting periods.

Property Operations–Same Park Portfolio

The Company believes that evaluation of its Same Park portfolio, defined as all properties owned and operated as of December 31, 2018 that were acquired prior to January 1, 2016, provides an informative view of how the Company’s portfolio has performed over comparable periods. As of December 31, 2018, the Same Park facilities constitute 26.9 million rentable square feet, representing 95.4% of the 28.2 million rentable square feet in the Company’s total portfolio.

The following table presents the unaudited operating results of the Company’s Same Park facilities for the three months and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands, except per square foot amounts):

For the Three Months For The Years Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Rental income $ 98,139 $ 97,211 1.0 % $ 392,149 $ 384,504 2.0 % Adjusted cost of operations (1) Property taxes 9,519 9,304 2.3 % 40,175 39,279 2.3 % Utilities 5,422 5,393 0.5 % 22,437 21,934 2.3 % Repairs and maintenance 6,158 7,877 (21.8 %) 24,569 25,832 (4.9 %) Snow removal 76 63 20.6 % 910 544 67.3 % Other expenses 6,710 7,005 (4.2 %) 27,511 27,466 0.2 % Total 27,885 29,642 (5.9 %) 115,602 115,055 0.5 % NOI (2) $ 70,254 $ 67,569 4.0 % $ 276,547 $ 269,449 2.6 % Selected Statistical Data NOI margin (3) 71.6 % 69.5 % 3.0 % 70.5 % 70.1 % 0.6 % Weighted average square foot occupancy 95.2 % 95.1 % 0.1 % 94.9 % 94.4 % 0.5 % Revenue per occupied square foot (4) $ 15.32 $ 15.20 0.8 % $ 15.36 $ 15.15 1.4 %

(1) Adjusted cost of operations excludes Long-Term Equity Incentive Plan (“LTEIP”) amortization, which can vary significantly period to period based upon the performance of the Company. LTEIP amortization included in our GAAP cost of operations was $305,000 and $564,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $1.3 million and $2.3 million for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (2) We evaluate the performance of our business parks primarily based on NOI, a non-GAAP financial measure. We define NOI as rental income less adjusted cost of operations. We believe NOI assists investors in analyzing the performance and value of our business parks by excluding (i) corporate items not related to the results of our business parks, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense because it does not accurately reflect changes in the value of our business parks and (iii) LTEIP amortization as these items significantly vary from period to period and thus impact comparability across periods. (3) NOI margin is computed by dividing NOI by total rental income. (4) Revenue per occupied square foot is computed by dividing total rental income during the period by weighted average occupied square feet during the same period. For the three month periods ending December 31, 2018 and 2017, total rental income amounts have been annualized.

The following table summarizes select unaudited quarterly financial data with respect to the Same Park facilities (in thousands, except per square foot amounts):

For the Three Months Ended March 31 June 30 September 30 December 31 Full Year Rental income 2018 $ 98,022 $ 97,760 $ 98,228 $ 98,139 $ 392,149 2017 $ 95,756 $ 95,464 $ 96,073 $ 97,211 $ 384,504 Adjusted cost of operations 2018 $ 30,035 $ 28,865 $ 28,817 $ 27,885 $ 115,602 2017 $ 28,214 $ 28,008 $ 29,191 $ 29,642 $ 115,055 Weighted average square foot occupancy 2018 94.6 % 94.6 % 95.0 % 95.2 % 94.9 % 2017 94.6 % 93.7 % 94.1 % 95.1 % 94.4 % Annualized revenue per occupied square foot 2018 $ 15.40 $ 15.36 $ 15.36 $ 15.32 $ 15.36 2017 $ 15.05 $ 15.15 $ 15.18 $ 15.20 $ 15.15

Distributions Declared

On February 20, 2019, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per common share. Distributions were also declared on the various series of depositary shares, each representing 1/1,000 of a share of preferred stock. Distributions are payable on March 28, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 13, 2019.

Company Information

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used within this press release, the words “may,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results and performance of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include the impact of competition from new and existing commercial facilities which could impact rents and occupancy levels at the Company’s facilities; the Company’s ability to evaluate, finance and integrate acquired and developed properties into the Company’s existing operations; the Company’s ability to effectively compete in the markets that it does business in; the impact of the regulatory environment as well as national, state and local laws and regulations including, without limitation, those governing REITs; the impact of general economic conditions upon rental rates and occupancy levels at the Company’s facilities; the availability of permanent capital at attractive rates, the outlook and actions of Rating Agencies and risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K.

Additional information about PS Business Parks, Inc., including more financial analysis of the fourth quarter operating results, is available on the Company’s website at psbusinessparks.com.

A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. PST (1:00 p.m. EST) to discuss fourth quarter results. The toll free number is (800) 901-5382; the conference ID is PSBQ418. The call will also be available via a live webcast on the Company’s website. A replay of the conference call will be available through March 7, 2019 at (800) 753-9146, as well as via webcast on the Company’s website.

Additional financial data attached.

PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) December 31, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,379 $ 114,882 Real estate facilities, at cost Land 816,656 769,036 Buildings and improvements 2,374,943 2,156,862 3,191,599 2,925,898 Accumulated depreciation (1,241,116 ) (1,161,798 ) 1,950,483 1,764,100 Properties held for sale, net — 49,259 Land and building held for development 30,848 29,665 1,981,331 1,843,024 Investment in and advances to unconsolidated joint venture — 100,898 Rent receivable, net 1,403 1,876 Deferred rent receivable, net 33,308 32,062 Other assets 15,173 7,417 Total assets $ 2,068,594 $ 2,100,159 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accrued and other liabilities $ 85,141 $ 80,223 Preferred stock called for redemption — 130,000 Total liabilities 85,141 210,223 Commitments and contingencies Equity PS Business Parks, Inc.’s shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 38,390 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively 959,750 959,750 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 27,362,101 and 27,254,607 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively 274 272 Paid-in capital 736,131 735,067 Accumulated earnings (deficit) 69,207 (1,778 ) Total PS Business Parks, Inc.’s shareholders’ equity 1,765,362 1,693,311 Noncontrolling interests 218,091 196,625 Total equity 1,983,453 1,889,936 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,068,594 $ 2,100,159

PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For The Three Months For The Years Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Rental income $ 104,125 $ 101,837 $ 413,516 $ 402,179 Expenses Cost of operations 30,637 32,378 126,547 125,340 Depreciation and amortization 25,737 23,805 99,242 94,270 General and administrative 3,056 2,660 10,155 9,679 Total operating expenses 59,430 58,843 235,944 229,289 Interest and other income 444 343 1,510 942 Interest and other expense (166 ) (313 ) (665 ) (1,285 ) Equity in loss of unconsolidated joint venture — (47 ) — (805 ) Gain on sale of real estate facilities 8,201 — 93,484 1,209 Gain on sale of development rights — 2,500 — 6,365 Net income 53,174 45,477 271,901 179,316 Allocation to noncontrolling interests (8,385 ) (5,669 ) (45,199 ) (24,279 ) Net income allocable to PS Business Parks, Inc. 44,789 39,808 226,702 155,037 Allocation to preferred shareholders based upon Distributions (12,959 ) (14,401 ) (51,880 ) (52,873 ) Redemptions — (4,078 ) — (10,978 ) Allocation to restricted stock unit holders (331 ) (179 ) (1,923 ) (761 ) Net income allocable to common shareholders $ 31,499 $ 21,150 $ 172,899 $ 90,425 Net income per common share Basic $ 1.15 $ 0.78 $ 6.33 $ 3.32 Diluted $ 1.15 $ 0.77 $ 6.31 $ 3.30 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 27,353 27,255 27,321 27,207 Diluted 27,454 27,442 27,422 27,412

PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC. Computation of Funds from Operations (“FFO”), Core FFO and Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For The Three Months For The Years Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income allocable to common shareholders $ 31,499 $ 21,150 $ 172,899 $ 90,425 Adjustments Gain on sale of real estate facilities and development rights (8,201 ) (2,500 ) (93,484 ) (7,574 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 25,737 23,805 99,242 94,270 Depreciation expense from unconsolidated joint venture — 593 — 1,180 Net income allocated to noncontrolling interests 8,385 5,669 45,199 24,279 Net income allocated to restricted stock unit holders 331 179 1,923 761 FFO allocated to joint venture partner (21 ) — (13 ) — FFO allocable to common and dilutive shares (1) 57,730 48,896 225,766 203,341 Charge related to the redemption of preferred securities — 4,078 — 10,978 Net impact due to a change in senior executive — — — (414 ) Core FFO allocable to common and dilutive shares (1) 57,730 52,974 225,766 213,905 Adjustments Recurring capital improvements (3,734 ) (3,395 ) (10,751 ) (10,069 ) Tenant improvements (6,277 ) (4,837 ) (18,688 ) (28,294 ) Lease commissions (1,771 ) (2,315 ) (8,048 ) (7,477 ) Straight-line rent (736 ) (392 ) (3,061 ) (2,311 ) In-place lease adjustment 22 8 57 (18 ) Tenant improvement reimbursements, net of lease incentives (536 ) (528 ) (2,226 ) (2,182 ) Non-cash stock compensation expense 1,241 1,529 4,174 5,191 Cash paid for taxes in lieu of shares upon vesting of restricted stock units (26 ) — (4,981 ) (3,865 ) Capitalized interest — — — (506 ) FAD (2) $ 45,913 $ 43,044 $ 182,242 $ 164,374 Distributions to common shares and units $ 36,707 $ 29,555 $ 132,739 $ 118,130 Distribution payout ratio 79.9 % 68.7 % 72.8 % 71.9 % Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to FFO per Share Net income per common share—diluted $ 1.15 $ 0.77 $ 6.31 $ 3.30 Gain on sale of real estate facilities and development rights (0.23 ) (0.07 ) (2.68 ) (0.21 ) Depreciation and amortization expense, including amounts from unconsolidated joint venture 0.73 0.70 2.84 2.74 FFO per share (1) $ 1.65 $ 1.40 $ 6.47 $ 5.83 Core FFO per share (1) $ 1.65 $ 1.52 $ 6.47 $ 6.13 Weighted average outstanding: Common shares 27,353 27,255 27,321 27,207 Operating partnership units 7,305 7,305 7,305 7,305 Restricted stock units 169 175 182 187 Common share equivalents 101 187 101 205 Total common and dilutive shares 34,928 34,922 34,909 34,904

(1) FFO and Core FFO are defined above. (2) FAD is defined above.

PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC. Reconciliation of Selected non-GAAP Measures to Analogous GAAP Measures (Unaudited, in thousands) For The Three Months For The Years Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Rental Income Same Park $ 98,139 $ 97,211 1.0 % $ 392,149 $ 384,504 2.0 % Non-Same Park 3,543 519 582.7 % 8,680 1,495 480.6 % Multifamily 2,296 — 100.0 % 7,353 — 100.0 % Assets sold or held for sale 147 4,107 (96.4 %) 5,334 16,180 (67.0 %) Total rental income 104,125 101,837 2.2 % 413,516 402,179 2.8 % Cost of operations Adjusted Cost of Operations Same Park 27,885 29,642 (5.9 %) 115,602 115,055 0.5 % Non-Same Park 1,272 455 179.6 % 3,355 1,373 144.4 % Multifamily 1,041 — 100.0 % 4,054 — 100.0 % Assets sold or held for sale 134 1,717 (92.2 %) 2,268 6,581 (65.5 %) LTEIP amortization 305 564 (45.9 %) 1,268 2,331 (45.6 %) Total cost of operations 30,637 32,378 (5.4 %) 126,547 125,340 1.0 % Net operating income Same Park 70,254 67,569 4.0 % 276,547 269,449 2.6 % Non-Same Park 2,271 64 3,448.4 % 5,325 122 4,264.8 % Multifamily 1,255 — 100.0 % 3,299 — 100.0 % Assets sold or held for sale 13 2,390 (99.5 %) 3,066 9,599 (68.1 %) LTEIP amortization (305 ) (564 ) (45.9 %) (1,268 ) (2,331 ) (45.6 %) Depreciation and amortization expense (25,737 ) (23,805 ) 8.1 % (99,242 ) (94,270 ) 5.3 % General and administrative expense (3,056 ) (2,660 ) 14.9 % (10,155 ) (9,679 ) 4.9 % Interest and other income 444 343 29.4 % 1,510 942 60.3 % Interest and other expense (166 ) (313 ) (47.0 %) (665 ) (1,285 ) (48.2 %) Equity in loss of unconsolidated joint venture — (47 ) (100.0 %) — (805 ) (100.0 %) Gain on sale of real estate facilities 8,201 — 100.0 % 93,484 1,209 7,632.3 % Gain on sale of development rights — 2,500 (100.0 %) — 6,365 (100.0 %) Net income $ 53,174 $ 45,477 16.9 % $ 271,901 $ 179,316 51.6 %

