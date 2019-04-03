Log in
PS BUSINESS PARKS INC

PS Business Parks, Inc. : to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings and Host Quarterly Conference Call

04/03/2019

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced today that it intends to release its first quarter 2019 earnings after the close of business on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. PDT (1:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss first quarter results. The toll free number is (877) 876-9173; the conference ID is PSBQ119. The call will also be available via a live webcast on the Company’s website. A replay of the conference call will be available through May 15, 2019 at (800) 753-8591, as well as via webcast on the Company’s website.

Company Information

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of March 31, 2019, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers concentrated in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Additional information about PS Business Parks, Inc. is available on the Company’s website which can be found at psbusinessparks.com.


© Business Wire 2019
