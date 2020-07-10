PS Business Parks, Inc. : to Release Second Quarter 2020 Earnings and Host Quarterly Conference Call

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced today that it intends to release its second quarter 2020 earnings after the close of business on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PDT (1:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss second quarter results. The toll free number is (877) 876-9173; the conference ID is PSBQ220. The call will also be available via a live webcast on the Company’s website. A replay of the conference call will be available through September 18, 2020 at (800) 839-3742, as well as via webcast on the Company’s website.

Company Information

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of June 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Additional information about PS Business Parks, Inc. is available on the Company’s website which can be found at psbusinessparks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200710005490/en/