PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.

(PSB)
PS Business Parks, Inc. : to Release Second Quarter 2020 Earnings and Host Quarterly Conference Call

07/10/2020

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced today that it intends to release its second quarter 2020 earnings after the close of business on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PDT (1:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss second quarter results. The toll free number is (877) 876-9173; the conference ID is PSBQ220. The call will also be available via a live webcast on the Company’s website. A replay of the conference call will be available through September 18, 2020 at (800) 839-3742, as well as via webcast on the Company’s website.

Company Information

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of June 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Additional information about PS Business Parks, Inc. is available on the Company’s website which can be found at psbusinessparks.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 414 M - -
Net income 2020 101 M - -
Net cash 2020 91,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 45,3x
Yield 2020 3,22%
Capitalization 3 614 M 3 614 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,51x
Nbr of Employees 155
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PS Business Parks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 136,00 $
Last Close Price 131,50 $
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John W. Petersen President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & EVP
Ronald L. Havner Chairman
Jeffrey D. Hedges Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Joseph D. Russell Director & President-Public Storage
James H. Kropp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.-20.54%3 614
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)24.84%64 500
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.22.79%39 450
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.0.41%21 449
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-20.51%19 616
SEGRO PLC1.65%13 697
