PS Business Parks, Inc. : to Release Third Quarter 2018 Earnings and Host Quarterly Conference Call

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced today that it intends to release its third quarter 2018 earnings after the close of business on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.

A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. PDT (1:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss third quarter results. The toll free number is (800) 901-5382; the conference ID is PSBQ318. The call will also be available via a live webcast on the Company’s website. A replay of the conference call will be available through November 7, 2018 at (800) 839-5124, as well as via webcast on the Company’s website.

Company Information

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of September 30, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.3 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers concentrated in six states and a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

