PSB Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings of $2.6 Million or $0.57 Per Share; Loan Growth Up 7% Over the Past Year

WAUSAU, Wis., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. ("PSB") (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank serving North Central Wisconsin, reported second quarter earnings ending June 30, 2019 of $2.57 million, or $0.57 per share, compared to earnings of $0.61 per share on net income of $2.73 million during the March 2019 quarter and $0.62 per share one year earlier on earnings of $2.77 million. The second quarter earnings included expenses associated with the planned consolidation of a branch office partially offset by an increase in gains on the sale of mortgage loans and security gains. Loan production remained strong, with net loans receivable expanding 2.6% from the previous quarter and 7.4% relative to one year earlier.

“During the past quarter, the bank decided to consolidate its two Rhinelander, WI branch locations following a branch remodeling to be completed in the September 2019 quarter. The branch to be closed was purchased in 2014 from Baraboo State Bank. Due to current real estate market conditions, we recorded a write-down of the branch to be closed, which negatively impacted net income during the June 2019 quarter by $428,000 or $0.10 per share, after income tax benefits. The consolidation combines our retail and commercial lending activities resulting in easier access and full-service for customers from one Rhinelander location, where we continue to be the leader in deposit market share. The change is also expected to improve operating efficiency, which should result in improved branch profitability,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO. Financial Highlights (at or for the periods ended June 30, 2019, compared to March 31, 2019 and /or June 30, 2018, as applicable): The net interest margin increased to 3.72% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 3.63% the previous quarter and 3.67% for the second quarter one year earlier. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019 reflects a problem loan interest recovery of $109,000 versus an interest recovery of $205,000 for the second quarter of 2018. Excluding the interest recovery for the second quarter of 2019, the net interest margin would have been 3.66%, compared to the interest recovery adjusted margin for the quarter ended June 2018 of 3.57%.



Return on shareholders’ equity was 11.90% for the quarter compared to 13.42% one quarter earlier and 14.57% for the second quarter one year earlier. Return on average assets was 1.15% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 1.23% the previous quarter and 1.31% for the second quarter one year earlier. Excluding the expenses associated with consolidating the Rhinelander office, the return on shareholders’ equity was 13.89% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and the return on average assets was 1.35% for the same period.



The efficiency ratio was 62.83% for the second quarter compared to 58.59% one quarter earlier and 57.56% in the year ago quarter. Excluding the expenses associated with closing the Rhinelander office, the efficiency ratio would have been 58.47%.



Tangible net book value was $19.41 per share at June 30, 2019, an increase of 2.75% from $18.89 per share as of March 31, 2019 and 14.85% from $16.90 per share at June 30, 2018. Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets were $901.3 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $893.8 million as of March 31, 2019. Relative to the prior quarter, total assets increased $7.6 million. Meanwhile, total loans receivable increased $17.5 million, partially fueled by origination activity in our Milwaukee loan production office, which grew net loans $6.3 million during the quarter to $61.0 million. Most of the loan growth was in the commercial/agricultural real estate loan portfolio, which increased to $370.3 million at June 30, 2019 from $360.0 million three months earlier. The remainder of the loan growth consisted of commercial/agricultural non-real estate loans which increased to $145.5 million at June 30, 2019 from $139.4 million at March 31, 2019. Non-owner occupied commercial/agricultural real estate loans represented the largest component of the loan portfolio at 30.1% of gross loans at June 30, 2019, followed by residential real estate loans at 24.1%, owner occupied commercial/agricultural real estate loans at 24.0%, commercial loans at 21.3% and consumer loans at 0.5%. The allowance for loan losses was 0.97% of gross loans at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.98% at the end of the previous quarter and 0.97% one year earlier. The annualized net charge-offs to average loans was 0.00% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 0.08% at the end of the previous quarter and 0.16% one year earlier. Non-performing assets declined to 0.42% of total assets at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.84% at March 31, 2019, and 0.67% at June 30, 2018. The decrease in non-performing assets largely relates to a return to accrual status of a commercial real estate credit that leased property to the retailer Shopko. The borrower has secured a replacement tenant for the former Shopko property and loan payments have continued uninterrupted. We continue to work towards a positive resolution with another borrower affected by the Shopko bankruptcy that is on our Watch List with a balance of $2.2 million At June 30, 2019, non-performing assets consisted of $2.3 million in non-accruing loans, $1.0 million in restructured loans not on non-accrual, $270,000 in non-accrual restructured loans and $172,000 in foreclosed assets. At June 30, 2019, cash and investments totaled $186.3 million compared to $195.7 million at March 31, 2019. During the course of the quarter, cash and investments were reduced in order to fund loan growth and reduce wholesale funding. Total deposits were $715.2 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $715.4 million at March 31, 2019. At June 30, 2019, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 33.30% of total deposits, followed by money market deposits at 23.2%, noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 20.1% and retail and local time deposits at 14.0%. Broker and national time deposits accounted for 5.9% of total deposits at June 30, 2019 versus 6.8% the prior quarter and 9.8% one year earlier. “We have made a concerted effort to reduce our reliance on wholesale deposits and build a stronger base of core deposits to support our lending operations,” stated Mark C. Oldenberg, Chief Financial Officer. FHLB advances were $59.9 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $51.2 million at March 31, 2019 while other borrowings decreased to $19.2 million from $22.9 million over the same time period. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, stockholders’ equity increased $2.0 million, or 2.40%, to $87.1 million, compared to $85.1 million at March 31, 2019. Tangible net book value per share increased 2.75% to $19.41 per share, at June 30, 2019, compared to $18.89 per share at March 31, 2019. PSB’s tangible equity to total assets increased to 9.65% at June 30, 2019, compared to 9.50% at March 31, 2019. In the first six months of fiscal 2019, PSB repurchased 19,876 shares at an average cost of $23.37 per share versus 34,956 shares repurchased at an average cost of $23.18 for the first six months of fiscal 2018. Operations Review Net interest income totaled $7.8 million (on a net margin of 3.72%) for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $7.6 million (on net margin of 3.63%) for the first quarter of 2019 and $7.3 million (on a net margin of 3.67%) for the second quarter of 2018. Net interest income growth from the prior quarter was partially due to a $109,000 interest recapture related to the return of a non-accruing loan to accrual status. Compared to the March 31, 2019 quarter, loans and investment yields increased 8 bps to 4.67% during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 while deposit and borrowing costs rose only 2 bps to 1.25%. Loan yields increased to 5.15%, 5.09% adjusted for interest recapture, from 5.09% during the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased during the quarter but at a slower rate than the yield on interest-earning assets as fewer wholesale funding sources were utilized and lower costing core deposits were used to fund a larger portion of loans and investments. Deposit costs increased to $1.63 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from $1.55 million the previous quarter. Meanwhile, FHLB advances costs declined to $230,000 from $309,000 due to lower advance utilization. The provision for loan losses totaled $150,000 during the second quarter of 2019 compared to a provision of $400,000 for the prior linked quarter. The provision primarily relates to new loan originations and an expanding loan portfolio. The prior quarter reflected provisions taken related to a borrower impacted by the Shopko bankruptcy. Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.9 million compared to $2.1 million during the preceding quarter and $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2018. The previous quarter included a gain realized on an equity investment of approximately $534,000, due to a change in accounting principle. Service fees and gains on the sale of mortgage loans in the second quarter were $403,000 and $432,000, respectively, compared to $381,000 and $175,000 during the first quarter of 2019. Commissions on investment and insurance sales declined to $310,000 from $333,000 the prior quarter. At June 30, 2019, the bank had wealth assets under management totaling $236.6 million compared to $229.8 million at March 31, 2019 and $219.5 million at June 30, 2018. The year over year growth of assets under management was 7.80%. Noninterest expense was $6.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $5.7 million for the first quarter. For the second quarter of 2019, noninterest expense increased due to $589,000 in expenses associated with writing down assets associated with the closing of the Rhinelander office. Meanwhile salaries and benefit expenses and occupancy and facilities declined over the quarter, offset in part by increased data processing expenses. About PSB Holdings, Inc. PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving north central Wisconsin from nine full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, and Vilas counties and loan production offices in Milwaukee and Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com . Forward-Looking Statements Certain matters discussed in this news release, including without limitation those relating to potential loan and deposit growth, future profits, changes in noninterest income and expenses, pro-forma impacts to income from non-recurring or unusual income and expense items, and future interest rates, are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in this release. Among other things, these risks and uncertainties include the strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including, in particular, interest rate policies, and other risks and assumptions. PSB Holdings, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of events subsequent to this press release. PSB Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Financial Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Earnings and dividends: 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Interest income $ 9,839 $ 9,604 $ 9,365 $ 9,063 $ 8,685 Interest expense $ 2,041 $ 2,032 $ 1,888 $ 1,805 $ 1,406 Net interest income $ 7,798 $ 7,572 $ 7,477 $ 7,258 $ 7,279 Provision for loan losses $ 150 $ 400 $ 60 $ 10 $ 30 Other noninterest income $ 1,903 $ 2,117 $ 1,718 $ 1,615 $ 1,553 Other noninterest expense $ 6,167 $ 5,745 $ 5,829 $ 5,373 $ 5,145 Net income $ 2,572 $ 2,731 $ 2,529 $ 2,661 $ 2,767 Basic earnings per share (3) $ 0.57 $ 0.61 $ 0.56 $ 0.59 $ 0.62 Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 0.57 $ 0.61 $ 0.56 $ 0.59 $ 0.62 Dividends declared per share (3) $ 0.20 $ - $ 0.18 $ - $ 0.18 Tangible net book value per share (4) $ 19.41 $ 18.89 $ 17.98 $ 17.37 $ 16.90 Semi-annual dividend payout ratio 16.95 % n/a 15.65 % n/a 15.49 % Average common shares outstanding 4,486,022 4,494,568 4,488,397 4,490,621 4,492,059 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss $ 666,008 $ 658,586 $ 646,063 $ 634,469 $ 619,251 Assets $ 893,998 $ 899,263 $ 883,373 $ 881,518 $ 845,816 Deposits $ 713,910 $ 713,257 $ 708,318 $ 708,521 $ 691,706 Stockholders' equity $ 86,656 $ 82,516 $ 79,525 $ 77,390 $ 76,150 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.15 % 1.23 % 1.14 % 1.20 % 1.31 % Return on average stockholders' equity (1) 11.90 % 13.42 % 12.62 % 13.64 % 14.57 % Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets 9.68 % 9.27 % 9.22 % 9.02 % 9.21 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.00 % 0.08 % 0.07 % -0.06 % 0.16 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.53 % 1.11 % 0.91 % 0.84 % 0.81 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.42 % 0.84 % 0.67 % 0.67 % 0.67 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.97 % 0.98 % 0.94 % 0.98 % 0.97 % Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for loan losses (4) 4.13 % 8.40 % 7.20 % 7.14 % 7.37 % Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.72 % 3.63 % 3.58 % 3.48 % 3.67 % Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 3.42 % 3.36 % 3.32 % 3.23 % 3.46 % Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1) 1.14 % 1.12 % 1.15 % 1.16 % 1.13 % Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue 16.21 % 18.06 % 15.50 % 15.12 % 15.17 % Efficiency ratio (2) 62.83 % 58.59 % 62.54 % 59.75 % 57.56 % Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.77 % 2.59 % 2.62 % 2.42 % 2.44 % Tangible equity to actual assets 9.65 % 9.50 % 8.81 % 8.83 % 8.61 % Stock price information: High $ 24.75 $ 23.45 $ 27.50 $ 27.45 $ 24.67 Low $ 22.00 $ 21.25 $ 21.10 $ 24.08 $ 23.08 Last trade value at quarter-end $ 24.00 $ 22.75 $ 22.50 $ 27.20 $ 24.67 (1) Annualized (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 8,629 $ 8,334 $ 8,125 $ 7,814 $ 7,579 Securities: Taxable 730 713 714 732 677 Tax-exempt 389 396 424 394 364 Other interest and dividends 91 161 102 123 65 Total interest and dividend income 9,839 9,604 9,365 9,063 8,685 Interest expense: Deposits 1,634 1,553 1,435 1,324 1,078 FHLB advances 230 309 315 359 221 Other borrowings 57 51 18 1 3 Senior subordinated notes 28 28 28 28 29 Junior subordinated debentures 92 91 92 93 75 Total interest expense 2,041 2,032 1,888 1,805 1,406 Net interest income 7,798 7,572 7,477 7,258 7,279 Provision for loan losses 150 400 60 10 30 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,648 7,172 7,417 7,248 7,249 Noninterest income: Service fees 403 381 419 415 389 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 432 175 227 286 258 Mortgage loan servicing, net 84 125 129 115 131 Investment and insurance sales commissions 310 333 430 299 274 Net gain on sale of securities 121 18 - - - Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 101 98 96 95 93 Other noninterest income 452 987 417 405 408 Total noninterest income 1,903 2,117 1,718 1,615 1,553 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 3,322 3,428 3,566 3,244 3,101 Occupancy and facilities 591 601 526 499 534 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets 3 4 (17 ) (7 ) (18 ) Data processing and other office operations 646 577 654 649 625 Advertising and promotion 120 100 163 98 74 FDIC insurance premiums 63 59 61 63 65 Other noninterest expenses 1,422 976 876 827 764 Total noninterest expense 6,167 5,745 5,829 5,373 5,145 Income before provision for income taxes 3,384 3,544 3,306 3,490 3,657 Provision for income taxes 812 813 777 829 890 Net income $ 2,572 $ 2,731 $ 2,529 $ 2,661 $ 2,767 Basic earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.61 $ 0.56 $ 0.59 $ 0.62 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.61 $ 0.56 $ 0.59 $ 0.62 PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands, June June except per share data - unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 8,629 $ 7,579 $ 16,963 $ 14,550 Securities: Taxable 730 677 1,443 1,353 Tax-exempt 389 364 785 699 Other interest and dividends 91 65 252 159 Total interest and dividend income 9,839 8,685 19,443 16,761 Interest expense: Deposits 1,634 1,078 3,187 2,056 FHLB advances 230 221 539 411 Other borrowings 57 3 108 5 Senior subordinated notes 28 29 56 55 Junior subordinated debentures 92 75 183 141 Total interest expense 2,041 1,406 4,073 2,668 Net interest income 7,798 7,279 15,370 14,093 Provision for loan losses 150 30 550 60 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,648 7,249 14,820 14,033 Noninterest income: Service fees 403 389 784 777 Gain on sale of mortgage loans - - - - Mortgage banking income 516 389 816 771 Investment and insurance sales commissions 310 274 643 578 Net gain on sale of securities 121 - 139 - Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 101 93 199 182 Other noninterest income 452 408 1,439 835 Total noninterest income 1,903 1,553 4,020 3,143 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 3,322 3,101 6,750 6,384 Occupancy and facilities 591 534 1,192 1,090 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets 3 (18 ) 7 (10 ) Data processing and other office operations 646 625 1,223 1,260 Advertising and promotion 120 74 220 159 FDIC insurance premiums 63 65 122 123 Other noninterest expenses 1,422 764 2,398 1,505 Total noninterest expense 6,167 5,145 11,912 10,511 Income before provision for income taxes 3,384 3,657 6,928 6,665 Provision for income taxes 812 890 1,625 1,543 Net income $ 2,572 $ 2,767 $ 5,303 $ 5,122 Basic earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.62 $ 1.18 $ 1.14 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.62 $ 1.18 $ 1.14 PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 2,572 $ 2,767 $ 5,303 $ 5,122 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale 995 (232 ) 2,510 (1,280 ) Reclassification adjustment for security gain included in net income (88 ) - (101 ) - Amortization of unrealized gain included in net income on securities available for sale transferred to securities held to maturity (1 ) (10 ) (6 ) (25 ) Unrealized loss on interest rate swap (142 ) (60 ) (218 ) (59 ) Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings 6 2 9 2 Other comprehensive income (loss) 770 (300 ) 2,194 (1,362 ) Comprehensive income $ 3,342 $ 2,467 $ 7,497 $ 3,760 PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, September 30, and June 30, 2018 unaudited, December 31, 2018 derived from audited financial statements Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 11,825 $ 8,917 $ 18,923 $ 15,348 $ 11,876 Interest-bearing deposits 2,306 349 501 930 453 Federal funds sold 4,552 12,989 24,554 14,246 19,493 Cash and cash equivalents 18,683 22,255 43,978 30,524 31,822 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 123,586 127,368 113,821 114,997 114,939 Securities held to maturity (fair values of $42,511, $43,338, $57,607, $59,341 and $61,487 respectively) 42,074 43,061 58,311 60,421 62,299 Bank certificates of deposit (at cost) 1,984 2,976 2,976 2,976 2,976 Loans held for sale 50 245 358 - 405 Loans receivable, net 678,247 660,756 658,481 636,712 631,620 Accrued interest receivable 2,844 2,826 2,777 2,709 2,544 Foreclosed assets 172 113 113 483 736 Premises and equipment, net 9,749 10,426 10,209 10,339 10,524 Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,738 1,781 1,805 1,805 1,817 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 1,662 1,657 2,330 2,011 2,297 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 16,564 16,463 16,365 15,407 15,312 Other assets 3,961 3,836 4,474 4,893 4,655 TOTAL ASSETS $ 901,314 $ 893,763 $ 915,998 $ 883,277 $ 881,946 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 143,423 $ 138,124 $ 148,611 $ 151,484 $ 138,079 Interest-bearing deposits 571,794 577,263 577,215 565,799 571,512 Total deposits 715,217 715,387 725,826 717,283 709,591 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 59,915 51,165 81,071 64,660 71,523 Other borrowings 19,179 22,870 8,379 4,864 1,140 Senior subordinated notes 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 Junior subordinated debentures 7,732 7,732 7,732 7,732 7,732 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 9,668 9,047 9,650 8,144 13,412 Total liabilities 814,211 808,701 835,158 805,183 805,898 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - no par value: Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding - - - - - Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share: Authorized - 6,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares Outstanding - 4,480,585, 4,495,110, 4,487,895, 4,488,720 and 4,491,789 shares, respectively 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 Additional paid-in capital 7,490 7,497 7,430 7,384 7,339 Retained earnings 89,986 88,314 85,583 83,861 81,200 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 543 (227 ) (1,651 ) (2,649 ) (2,059 ) Treasury stock, at cost - 1,010,213, 995,688, 1,002,903, 1,002,078 and 999,009 shares, respectively (12,746 ) (12,352 ) (12,352 ) (12,332 ) (12,262 ) Total stockholders' equity 87,103 85,062 80,840 78,094 76,048 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 901,314 $ 893,763 $ 915,998 $ 883,277 $ 881,946 PSB Holding, Inc. Loan Composition by Purpose Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Total Loans Residential real estate One to four family $ 117,093 $ 116,393 $ 117,970 $ 120,130 $ 119,736 HELOC loans 22,158 23,631 24,746 25,880 25,529 Residential construction & development 20,937 18,893 16,413 13,483 12,464 Residential vacant land 4,680 5,052 5,370 5,507 7,017 Total Residential real estate 164,868 163,969 164,499 165,000 164,746 Commercial/Agricultural real estate Owner occupied Commercial real estate 149,507 147,435 145,480 141,043 136,248 SBA commercial real estate 1,386 1,741 1,769 1,888 1,560 Agriculture real estate 5,764 5,078 4,968 4,895 4,547 Construction and land development 7,832 6,523 350 - - Total Owner occupied 164,489 160,777 152,567 147,826 142,355 Non-owner occupied Commercial real estate 168,809 161,647 147,246 134,860 135,162 SBA commercial real estate 141 146 151 156 160 Agricultural real estate - - 315 321 331 Construction and land development 22,159 22,014 35,288 32,481 31,377 Commercial vacant land 14,702 15,404 13,800 14,414 11,535 Total Non-owner occupied 205,811 199,211 196,800 182,232 178,565 Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate Municipal non-real estate 9,017 6,353 6,806 6,661 8,532 Commercial line 65,252 58,117 68,300 62,357 64,652 Other commercial non-real estate 65,500 69,073 65,829 68,446 69,474 SBA commercial non-real estate 2,252 2,169 2,278 2,557 2,785 Agricultural non-real estate 3,491 3,699 3,994 4,366 3,396 Total Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate 145,512 139,411 147,207 144,387 148,839 Consumer non-real estate Consumer installment 3,093 2,793 2,755 2,629 2,415 Consumer line 304 344 243 216 220 Other consumer 195 190 218 212 199 Total Consumer non-real estate 3,592 3,327 3,216 3,057 2,834 Gross loans 684,272 666,695 664,289 642,502 637,339 Net deferred loan costs 300 272 213 212 237 Overdrafts 339 296 211 278 217 Allowance for loan losses (6,664 ) (6,507 ) (6,232 ) (6,280 ) (6,173 ) Total loans receivable $ 678,247 $ 660,756 $ 658,481 $ 636,712 $ 631,620 PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition June 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2018 $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 143,423 20.1 % $ 138,079 19.5 % $ 148,611 20.5 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 237,922 33.3 % 245,734 34.6 % 254,857 35.1 % Money market deposits 165,918 23.2 % 138,807 19.6 % 145,300 20.0 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 100,560 14.0 % 98,066 13.8 % 99,584 13.8 % Total core deposits 647,823 90.6 % 620,686 87.5 % 648,352 89.4 % Wholesale interest-bearing demand - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 25,077 3.5 % 18,952 2.7 % 22,131 3.0 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 3,470 0.5 % 4,369 0.6 % 2,483 0.3 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 38,847 5.4 % 65,584 9.2 % 52,860 7.3 % Totals $ 715,217 100.0 % $ 709,591 100.0 % $ 725,826 100.0 % Nonperforming Assets as of: June December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2018 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 2,306 $ 2,856 $ 3,422 Nonaccrual restructured loans 270 327 313 Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 1,048 1,998 2,284 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - Total nonperforming loans 3,624 5,181 6,019 Foreclosed assets 172 736 113 Total nonperforming assets $ 3,796 $ 5,917 $ 6,132 Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 0.53 % 0.81 % 0.91 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.42 % 0.67 % 0.67 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans 183.89 % 119.15 % 103.54 % PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Quarter ended June 30, 2019 Quarter ended June 30, 2018 Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 672,576 $ 8,641 5.15 % $ 625,518 $ 7,589 4.87 % Taxable securities 106,737 730 2.74 % 107,976 677 2.51 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 61,851 492 3.19 % 60,746 461 3.04 % FHLB stock 1,593 24 6.04 % 1,875 18 3.85 % Other 11,470 67 2.34 % 11,291 47 1.67 % Total (2) 854,227 9,954 4.67 % 807,406 8,792 4.37 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 10,837 9,575 Premises and equipment, net 10,422 10,568 Cash surrender value ins 16,506 15,261 Other assets 8,574 9,273 Allowance for loan losses (6,568 ) (6,267 ) Total $ 893,998 $ 845,816 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 239,929 $ 417 0.70 % $ 237,466 $ 289 0.49 % Money market deposits 161,070 392 0.98 % 138,464 159 0.46 % Time deposits 171,501 825 1.93 % 177,366 630 1.42 % FHLB borrowings 51,014 230 1.81 % 54,748 221 1.62 % Other borrowings 22,302 57 1.03 % 4,450 3 0.27 % Senior sub. notes 2,500 28 4.49 % 2,500 29 4.65 % Junior sub. debentures 7,732 92 4.77 % 7,732 75 3.89 % Total 656,048 2,041 1.25 % 622,726 1,406 0.91 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 141,410 138,410 Other liabilities 9,884 8,530 Stockholders' equity 86,656 76,150 Total $ 893,998 $ 845,816 Net interest income $ 7,913 $ 7,386 Rate spread 3.42 % 3.46 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.72 % 3.67 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2019 Six months ended June 30, 2018 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 668,732 $ 16,986 5.12 % $ 620,098 $ 14,573 4.74 % Taxable securities 105,933 1,443 2.75 % 109,539 1,353 2.49 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 63,472 994 3.16 % 58,601 885 3.05 % FHLB stock 1,803 59 6.60 % 1,873 41 4.41 % Other 16,701 193 2.33 % 15,118 118 1.57 % Total (2) 856,641 19,675 4.63 % 805,229 16,970 4.25 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 11,080 10,140 Premises and equipment, net 10,402 10,554 Cash surrender value ins 16,456 15,214 Other assets 8,782 9,064 Allowance for loan losses (6,415 ) (6,340 ) Total $ 896,946 $ 843,861 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 246,577 $ 889 0.73 % $ 239,003 $ 557 0.47 % Money market deposits 153,988 691 0.90 % 138,031 304 0.44 % Time deposits 173,515 1,607 1.87 % 176,669 1,195 1.36 % FHLB borrowings 57,635 539 1.89 % 53,536 411 1.55 % Other borrowings 21,052 108 1.03 % 4,639 5 0.22 % Senior sub. notes 2,500 56 4.52 % 2,500 55 4.44 % Junior sub. debentures 7,732 183 4.77 % 7,732 141 3.68 % Total 662,999 4,073 1.24 % 622,110 2,668 0.86 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 139,623 137,777 Other liabilities 9,670 8,731 Stockholders' equity 84,654 75,243 Total $ 896,946 $ 843,861 Net interest income $ 15,602 $ 14,302 Rate spread 3.39 % 3.39 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.67 % 3.58 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. 