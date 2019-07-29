PSB Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings of $2.6 Million or $0.57 Per Share; Loan Growth Up 7% Over the Past Year
0
07/29/2019 | 08:31am EDT
WAUSAU, Wis., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank serving North Central Wisconsin, reported second quarter earnings ending June 30, 2019 of $2.57 million, or $0.57 per share, compared to earnings of $0.61 per share on net income of $2.73 million during the March 2019 quarter and $0.62 per share one year earlier on earnings of $2.77 million. The second quarter earnings included expenses associated with the planned consolidation of a branch office partially offset by an increase in gains on the sale of mortgage loans and security gains. Loan production remained strong, with net loans receivable expanding 2.6% from the previous quarter and 7.4% relative to one year earlier.
“During the past quarter, the bank decided to consolidate its two Rhinelander, WI branch locations following a branch remodeling to be completed in the September 2019 quarter. The branch to be closed was purchased in 2014 from Baraboo State Bank. Due to current real estate market conditions, we recorded a write-down of the branch to be closed, which negatively impacted net income during the June 2019 quarter by $428,000 or $0.10 per share, after income tax benefits. The consolidation combines our retail and commercial lending activities resulting in easier access and full-service for customers from one Rhinelander location, where we continue to be the leader in deposit market share. The change is also expected to improve operating efficiency, which should result in improved branch profitability,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.
Financial Highlights (at or for the periods ended June 30, 2019, compared to March 31, 2019 and /or June 30, 2018, as applicable):
The net interest margin increased to 3.72% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 3.63% the previous quarter and 3.67% for the second quarter one year earlier. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019 reflects a problem loan interest recovery of $109,000 versus an interest recovery of $205,000 for the second quarter of 2018. Excluding the interest recovery for the second quarter of 2019, the net interest margin would have been 3.66%, compared to the interest recovery adjusted margin for the quarter ended June 2018 of 3.57%.
Return on shareholders’ equity was 11.90% for the quarter compared to 13.42% one quarter earlier and 14.57% for the second quarter one year earlier. Return on average assets was 1.15% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 1.23% the previous quarter and 1.31% for the second quarter one year earlier. Excluding the expenses associated with consolidating the Rhinelander office, the return on shareholders’ equity was 13.89% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and the return on average assets was 1.35% for the same period.
The efficiency ratio was 62.83% for the second quarter compared to 58.59% one quarter earlier and 57.56% in the year ago quarter. Excluding the expenses associated with closing the Rhinelander office, the efficiency ratio would have been 58.47%.
Tangible net book value was $19.41 per share at June 30, 2019, an increase of 2.75% from $18.89 per share as of March 31, 2019 and 14.85% from $16.90 per share at June 30, 2018.
Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review
Total assets were $901.3 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $893.8 million as of March 31, 2019. Relative to the prior quarter, total assets increased $7.6 million. Meanwhile, total loans receivable increased $17.5 million, partially fueled by origination activity in our Milwaukee loan production office, which grew net loans $6.3 million during the quarter to $61.0 million. Most of the loan growth was in the commercial/agricultural real estate loan portfolio, which increased to $370.3 million at June 30, 2019 from $360.0 million three months earlier. The remainder of the loan growth consisted of commercial/agricultural non-real estate loans which increased to $145.5 million at June 30, 2019 from $139.4 million at March 31, 2019. Non-owner occupied commercial/agricultural real estate loans represented the largest component of the loan portfolio at 30.1% of gross loans at June 30, 2019, followed by residential real estate loans at 24.1%, owner occupied commercial/agricultural real estate loans at 24.0%, commercial loans at 21.3% and consumer loans at 0.5%. The allowance for loan losses was 0.97% of gross loans at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.98% at the end of the previous quarter and 0.97% one year earlier. The annualized net charge-offs to average loans was 0.00% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 0.08% at the end of the previous quarter and 0.16% one year earlier.
Non-performing assets declined to 0.42% of total assets at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.84% at March 31, 2019, and 0.67% at June 30, 2018. The decrease in non-performing assets largely relates to a return to accrual status of a commercial real estate credit that leased property to the retailer Shopko. The borrower has secured a replacement tenant for the former Shopko property and loan payments have continued uninterrupted. We continue to work towards a positive resolution with another borrower affected by the Shopko bankruptcy that is on our Watch List with a balance of $2.2 million At June 30, 2019, non-performing assets consisted of $2.3 million in non-accruing loans, $1.0 million in restructured loans not on non-accrual, $270,000 in non-accrual restructured loans and $172,000 in foreclosed assets.
At June 30, 2019, cash and investments totaled $186.3 million compared to $195.7 million at March 31, 2019. During the course of the quarter, cash and investments were reduced in order to fund loan growth and reduce wholesale funding.
Total deposits were $715.2 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $715.4 million at March 31, 2019. At June 30, 2019, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 33.30% of total deposits, followed by money market deposits at 23.2%, noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 20.1% and retail and local time deposits at 14.0%. Broker and national time deposits accounted for 5.9% of total deposits at June 30, 2019 versus 6.8% the prior quarter and 9.8% one year earlier. “We have made a concerted effort to reduce our reliance on wholesale deposits and build a stronger base of core deposits to support our lending operations,” stated Mark C. Oldenberg, Chief Financial Officer.
FHLB advances were $59.9 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $51.2 million at March 31, 2019 while other borrowings decreased to $19.2 million from $22.9 million over the same time period.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, stockholders’ equity increased $2.0 million, or 2.40%, to $87.1 million, compared to $85.1 million at March 31, 2019. Tangible net book value per share increased 2.75% to $19.41 per share, at June 30, 2019, compared to $18.89 per share at March 31, 2019. PSB’s tangible equity to total assets increased to 9.65% at June 30, 2019, compared to 9.50% at March 31, 2019.
In the first six months of fiscal 2019, PSB repurchased 19,876 shares at an average cost of $23.37 per share versus 34,956 shares repurchased at an average cost of $23.18 for the first six months of fiscal 2018.
Operations Review
Net interest income totaled $7.8 million (on a net margin of 3.72%) for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $7.6 million (on net margin of 3.63%) for the first quarter of 2019 and $7.3 million (on a net margin of 3.67%) for the second quarter of 2018. Net interest income growth from the prior quarter was partially due to a $109,000 interest recapture related to the return of a non-accruing loan to accrual status. Compared to the March 31, 2019 quarter, loans and investment yields increased 8 bps to 4.67% during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 while deposit and borrowing costs rose only 2 bps to 1.25%. Loan yields increased to 5.15%, 5.09% adjusted for interest recapture, from 5.09% during the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased during the quarter but at a slower rate than the yield on interest-earning assets as fewer wholesale funding sources were utilized and lower costing core deposits were used to fund a larger portion of loans and investments. Deposit costs increased to $1.63 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from $1.55 million the previous quarter. Meanwhile, FHLB advances costs declined to $230,000 from $309,000 due to lower advance utilization.
The provision for loan losses totaled $150,000 during the second quarter of 2019 compared to a provision of $400,000 for the prior linked quarter. The provision primarily relates to new loan originations and an expanding loan portfolio. The prior quarter reflected provisions taken related to a borrower impacted by the Shopko bankruptcy.
Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.9 million compared to $2.1 million during the preceding quarter and $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2018. The previous quarter included a gain realized on an equity investment of approximately $534,000, due to a change in accounting principle. Service fees and gains on the sale of mortgage loans in the second quarter were $403,000 and $432,000, respectively, compared to $381,000 and $175,000 during the first quarter of 2019. Commissions on investment and insurance sales declined to $310,000 from $333,000 the prior quarter. At June 30, 2019, the bank had wealth assets under management totaling $236.6 million compared to $229.8 million at March 31, 2019 and $219.5 million at June 30, 2018. The year over year growth of assets under management was 7.80%.
Noninterest expense was $6.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $5.7 million for the first quarter. For the second quarter of 2019, noninterest expense increased due to $589,000 in expenses associated with writing down assets associated with the closing of the Rhinelander office. Meanwhile salaries and benefit expenses and occupancy and facilities declined over the quarter, offset in part by increased data processing expenses.
About PSB Holdings, Inc.
PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving north central Wisconsin from nine full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, and Vilas counties and loan production offices in Milwaukee and Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this news release, including without limitation those relating to potential loan and deposit growth, future profits, changes in noninterest income and expenses, pro-forma impacts to income from non-recurring or unusual income and expense items, and future interest rates, are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in this release. Among other things, these risks and uncertainties include the strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including, in particular, interest rate policies, and other risks and assumptions. PSB Holdings, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of events subsequent to this press release.
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Quarterly Financial Summary
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter ended
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Earnings and dividends:
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
Interest income
$
9,839
$
9,604
$
9,365
$
9,063
$
8,685
Interest expense
$
2,041
$
2,032
$
1,888
$
1,805
$
1,406
Net interest income
$
7,798
$
7,572
$
7,477
$
7,258
$
7,279
Provision for loan losses
$
150
$
400
$
60
$
10
$
30
Other noninterest income
$
1,903
$
2,117
$
1,718
$
1,615
$
1,553
Other noninterest expense
$
6,167
$
5,745
$
5,829
$
5,373
$
5,145
Net income
$
2,572
$
2,731
$
2,529
$
2,661
$
2,767
Basic earnings per share (3)
$
0.57
$
0.61
$
0.56
$
0.59
$
0.62
Diluted earnings per share (3)
$
0.57
$
0.61
$
0.56
$
0.59
$
0.62
Dividends declared per share (3)
$
0.20
$
-
$
0.18
$
-
$
0.18
Tangible net book value per share (4)
$
19.41
$
18.89
$
17.98
$
17.37
$
16.90
Semi-annual dividend payout ratio
16.95
%
n/a
15.65
%
n/a
15.49
%
Average common shares outstanding
4,486,022
4,494,568
4,488,397
4,490,621
4,492,059
Balance sheet - average balances:
Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss
$
666,008
$
658,586
$
646,063
$
634,469
$
619,251
Assets
$
893,998
$
899,263
$
883,373
$
881,518
$
845,816
Deposits
$
713,910
$
713,257
$
708,318
$
708,521
$
691,706
Stockholders' equity
$
86,656
$
82,516
$
79,525
$
77,390
$
76,150
Performance ratios:
Return on average assets (1)
1.15
%
1.23
%
1.14
%
1.20
%
1.31
%
Return on average stockholders' equity (1)
11.90
%
13.42
%
12.62
%
13.64
%
14.57
%
Average stockholders' equity less accumulated
other comprehensive income (loss) to
average assets
9.68
%
9.27
%
9.22
%
9.02
%
9.21
%
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)
0.00
%
0.08
%
0.07
%
-0.06
%
0.16
%
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.53
%
1.11
%
0.91
%
0.84
%
0.81
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.42
%
0.84
%
0.67
%
0.67
%
0.67
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
0.97
%
0.98
%
0.94
%
0.98
%
0.97
%
Nonperforming assets to tangible equity
plus the allowance for loan losses (4)
4.13
%
8.40
%
7.20
%
7.14
%
7.37
%
Net interest rate margin (1)(2)
3.72
%
3.63
%
3.58
%
3.48
%
3.67
%
Net interest rate spread (1)(2)
3.42
%
3.36
%
3.32
%
3.23
%
3.46
%
Service fee revenue as a percent of
average demand deposits (1)
1.14
%
1.12
%
1.15
%
1.16
%
1.13
%
Noninterest income as a percent
of gross revenue
16.21
%
18.06
%
15.50
%
15.12
%
15.17
%
Efficiency ratio (2)
62.83
%
58.59
%
62.54
%
59.75
%
57.56
%
Noninterest expenses to average assets (1)
2.77
%
2.59
%
2.62
%
2.42
%
2.44
%
Tangible equity to actual assets
9.65
%
9.50
%
8.81
%
8.83
%
8.61
%
Stock price information:
High
$
24.75
$
23.45
$
27.50
$
27.45
$
24.67
Low
$
22.00
$
21.25
$
21.10
$
24.08
$
23.08
Last trade value at quarter-end
$
24.00
$
22.75
$
22.50
$
27.20
$
24.67
(1) Annualized
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent
basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes intangible assets and any preferred stock capital elements.
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
except per share data - unaudited)
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees
$
8,629
$
8,334
$
8,125
$
7,814
$
7,579
Securities:
Taxable
730
713
714
732
677
Tax-exempt
389
396
424
394
364
Other interest and dividends
91
161
102
123
65
Total interest and dividend income
9,839
9,604
9,365
9,063
8,685
Interest expense:
Deposits
1,634
1,553
1,435
1,324
1,078
FHLB advances
230
309
315
359
221
Other borrowings
57
51
18
1
3
Senior subordinated notes
28
28
28
28
29
Junior subordinated debentures
92
91
92
93
75
Total interest expense
2,041
2,032
1,888
1,805
1,406
Net interest income
7,798
7,572
7,477
7,258
7,279
Provision for loan losses
150
400
60
10
30
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
7,648
7,172
7,417
7,248
7,249
Noninterest income:
Service fees
403
381
419
415
389
Gain on sale of mortgage loans
432
175
227
286
258
Mortgage loan servicing, net
84
125
129
115
131
Investment and insurance sales commissions
310
333
430
299
274
Net gain on sale of securities
121
18
-
-
-
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
101
98
96
95
93
Other noninterest income
452
987
417
405
408
Total noninterest income
1,903
2,117
1,718
1,615
1,553
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
3,322
3,428
3,566
3,244
3,101
Occupancy and facilities
591
601
526
499
534
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets
3
4
(17
)
(7
)
(18
)
Data processing and other office operations
646
577
654
649
625
Advertising and promotion
120
100
163
98
74
FDIC insurance premiums
63
59
61
63
65
Other noninterest expenses
1,422
976
876
827
764
Total noninterest expense
6,167
5,745
5,829
5,373
5,145
Income before provision for income taxes
3,384
3,544
3,306
3,490
3,657
Provision for income taxes
812
813
777
829
890
Net income
$
2,572
$
2,731
$
2,529
$
2,661
$
2,767
Basic earnings per share
$
0.57
$
0.61
$
0.56
$
0.59
$
0.62
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.57
$
0.61
$
0.56
$
0.59
$
0.62
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands,
June
June
except per share data - unaudited)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees
$
8,629
$
7,579
$
16,963
$
14,550
Securities:
Taxable
730
677
1,443
1,353
Tax-exempt
389
364
785
699
Other interest and dividends
91
65
252
159
Total interest and dividend income
9,839
8,685
19,443
16,761
Interest expense:
Deposits
1,634
1,078
3,187
2,056
FHLB advances
230
221
539
411
Other borrowings
57
3
108
5
Senior subordinated notes
28
29
56
55
Junior subordinated debentures
92
75
183
141
Total interest expense
2,041
1,406
4,073
2,668
Net interest income
7,798
7,279
15,370
14,093
Provision for loan losses
150
30
550
60
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
7,648
7,249
14,820
14,033
Noninterest income:
Service fees
403
389
784
777
Gain on sale of mortgage loans
-
-
-
-
Mortgage banking income
516
389
816
771
Investment and insurance sales commissions
310
274
643
578
Net gain on sale of securities
121
-
139
-
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
101
93
199
182
Other noninterest income
452
408
1,439
835
Total noninterest income
1,903
1,553
4,020
3,143
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
3,322
3,101
6,750
6,384
Occupancy and facilities
591
534
1,192
1,090
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets
3
(18
)
7
(10
)
Data processing and other office operations
646
625
1,223
1,260
Advertising and promotion
120
74
220
159
FDIC insurance premiums
63
65
122
123
Other noninterest expenses
1,422
764
2,398
1,505
Total noninterest expense
6,167
5,145
11,912
10,511
Income before provision for income taxes
3,384
3,657
6,928
6,665
Provision for income taxes
812
890
1,625
1,543
Net income
$
2,572
$
2,767
$
5,303
$
5,122
Basic earnings per share
$
0.57
$
0.62
$
1.18
$
1.14
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.57
$
0.62
$
1.18
$
1.14
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income
$
2,572
$
2,767
$
5,303
$
5,122
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available
for sale
995
(232
)
2,510
(1,280
)
Reclassification adjustment for security
gain included in net income
(88
)
-
(101
)
-
Amortization of unrealized gain included in net
income on securities available for sale
transferred to securities held to maturity
(1
)
(10
)
(6
)
(25
)
Unrealized loss on interest rate swap
(142
)
(60
)
(218
)
(59
)
Reclassification adjustment of interest rate
swap settlements included in earnings
6
2
9
2
Other comprehensive income (loss)
770
(300
)
2,194
(1,362
)
Comprehensive income
$
3,342
$
2,467
$
7,497
$
3,760
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, September 30, and June 30, 2018 unaudited, December 31, 2018 derived from audited financial statements
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
11,825
$
8,917
$
18,923
$
15,348
$
11,876
Interest-bearing deposits
2,306
349
501
930
453
Federal funds sold
4,552
12,989
24,554
14,246
19,493
Cash and cash equivalents
18,683
22,255
43,978
30,524
31,822
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
123,586
127,368
113,821
114,997
114,939
Securities held to maturity (fair values of $42,511, $43,338, $57,607, $59,341 and
$61,487 respectively)
42,074
43,061
58,311
60,421
62,299
Bank certificates of deposit (at cost)
1,984
2,976
2,976
2,976
2,976
Loans held for sale
50
245
358
-
405
Loans receivable, net
678,247
660,756
658,481
636,712
631,620
Accrued interest receivable
2,844
2,826
2,777
2,709
2,544
Foreclosed assets
172
113
113
483
736
Premises and equipment, net
9,749
10,426
10,209
10,339
10,524
Mortgage servicing rights, net
1,738
1,781
1,805
1,805
1,817
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)
1,662
1,657
2,330
2,011
2,297
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
16,564
16,463
16,365
15,407
15,312
Other assets
3,961
3,836
4,474
4,893
4,655
TOTAL ASSETS
$
901,314
$
893,763
$
915,998
$
883,277
$
881,946
Liabilities
Non-interest-bearing deposits
$
143,423
$
138,124
$
148,611
$
151,484
$
138,079
Interest-bearing deposits
571,794
577,263
577,215
565,799
571,512
Total deposits
715,217
715,387
725,826
717,283
709,591
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
59,915
51,165
81,071
64,660
71,523
Other borrowings
19,179
22,870
8,379
4,864
1,140
Senior subordinated notes
2,500
2,500
2,500
2,500
2,500
Junior subordinated debentures
7,732
7,732
7,732
7,732
7,732
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
9,668
9,047
9,650
8,144
13,412
Total liabilities
814,211
808,701
835,158
805,183
805,898
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock - no par value:
Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share: