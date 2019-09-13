Log in
PSI Software AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
09/13/2019 | 08:50am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.09.2019 / 14:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Harald
Last name(s): Schrimpf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PSI Software AG

b) LEI
529900OS5AIRXC3T2J37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.65 EUR 6283.40 EUR
17.60 EUR 28934.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.6089 EUR 35217.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-09-12; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


13.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53789  13.09.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 220 M
EBIT 2019 17,3 M
Net income 2019 12,1 M
Finance 2019 51,0 M
Yield 2019 1,53%
P/E ratio 2019 22,7x
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,05x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
Capitalization 281 M
Chart PSI SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
PSI Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PSI SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,88  €
Last Close Price 17,80  €
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Schrimpf Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Trippel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harald Fuchs Chief Financial Officer
Elena Günzler Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Wilhelm Jaroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PSI SOFTWARE AG14.70%310
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.39%1 050 022
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC41.05%30 487
SYNOPSYS63.09%20 648
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.50.58%18 532
SPLUNK INC8.64%17 240
