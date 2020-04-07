Log in
PSI Software AG: Postponement of the Annual General Meeting

04/07/2020

Berlin, 7 April 2020 - Against the background of the continuing spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, PSI Software AG will hold this year's Annual General Meeting for the protection of shareholders and employees as a virtual meeting without the physical presence of shareholders or their proxies. The legal basis for this is Art. 2 § 1 Para. 2 Sentence 1, Para. 6 of the law to mitigate the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in civil, insolvency and criminal proceedings (COVID-19 law).

Due to scheduling and technical availability, the Annual General Meeting is postponed to 9 June 2020. The invitation will be published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) no later than 30 April 2020.

Based on its own software products, PSI Group develops and integrates complete solutions for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy networks, energy trading, public transport) and industry (mining, metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs 2,000 persons worldwide.

Disclaimer

PSI AG published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 14:37:09 UTC
