PSI SOFTWARE AG

(PSAN)
PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

08/19/2019

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission / Share buyback
19.08.2019 / 18:18
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission

Information on share buyback program
19 August 2019

PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany
WKN: A0Z1JH
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

In the time period from 12 August 2019 until and including 16 August 2019, a number of 5,155 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares
acquired		 Average price
(EUR)		 Total value
(EUR)
12 Aug. 19 1,031 17.1000 17,630.10
13 Aug. 19 1,031 16.9500 17,475.45
14 Aug. 19 1,031 16.8000 17,320.80
15 Aug. 19 1,031 16.3500 16,856.85
16 Aug. 19 1,031 15.9495 16,443.90
       
Total 5,155 16.6299 85,727.10
 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback in the time period from 14 June 2019 until and including 16 August 2019 amounts to 9,881 shares.

The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.

Contact:

PSI Software AG
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and
Corporate Communication
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin

Phone +49 30 2801-2727
Fax +49 30 2801-1000
E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de


19.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

859751  19.08.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 220 M
EBIT 2019 17,3 M
Net income 2019 12,1 M
Finance 2019 51,0 M
Yield 2019 1,70%
P/E ratio 2019 20,4x
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 249 M
Technical analysis trends PSI SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,88  €
Last Close Price 16,00  €
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Schrimpf Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Trippel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harald Fuchs Chief Financial Officer
Elena Günzler Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Wilhelm Jaroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PSI SOFTWARE AG1.60%276
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.03%1 020 702
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC60.23%33 628
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.59.43%19 090
SYNOPSYS53.11%19 081
SPLUNK INC19.02%18 552
