PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission

Information on share buyback program

19 August 2019

PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany

WKN: A0Z1JH

ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

In the time period from 12 August 2019 until and including 16 August 2019, a number of 5,155 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares

acquired Average price

(EUR) Total value

(EUR) 12 Aug. 19 1,031 17.1000 17,630.10 13 Aug. 19 1,031 16.9500 17,475.45 14 Aug. 19 1,031 16.8000 17,320.80 15 Aug. 19 1,031 16.3500 16,856.85 16 Aug. 19 1,031 15.9495 16,443.90 Total 5,155 16.6299 85,727.10

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback in the time period from 14 June 2019 until and including 16 August 2019 amounts to 9,881 shares.

The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.

Contact:

PSI Software AG

Karsten Pierschke

Head of Investor Relations and

Corporate Communication

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin

Phone +49 30 2801-2727

Fax +49 30 2801-1000

E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de