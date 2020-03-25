Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  PSI Software AG    PSAN   DE000A0Z1JH9

PSI SOFTWARE AG

(PSAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 11:50am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission / Share buyback
PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

25.03.2020 / 16:48
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission

Information on share buyback program
25 March 2020

PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany
WKN: A0Z1JH
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

In the time period from 16 March 2020 until and including 20 March 2020, a number of 4,951 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares
acquired		 Average price
(EUR)		 Total value
(EUR)
16 Mar. 20 0   0
17 Mar. 20 1,000 14.5000 14,500.00
18 Mar. 20 2,976 14.1472 42,102.07
19 Mar. 20 975 13.0074 12,682.22
20 Mar. 20 0   0
       
Total 4,951 13.9940 69,284.29
 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback in the time period from 16 March 2020 until and including 20 March 2020 amounts to 4,951 shares.

The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.

Contact:

PSI Software AG
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and
Corporate Communication
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin

Phone +49 30 2801-2727
Fax +49 30 2801-1000
E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de


25.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1007199  25.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1007199&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PSI SOFTWARE AG
11:50aPSI SOFTWARE AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/23PSI SOFTWARE : Thanks to Strong Final Quarter PSI Exceeds Targets for 2019
EQ
03/23PSI SOFTWARE : integrates Renewable Energies in flexQgrid R&D Project
AQ
03/20PSI SOFTWARE : integrates Renewable Energies in flexQgrid R&D Project
PU
03/18PSI SOFTWARE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repor..
EQ
03/13PSI SOFTWARE AG : Share Buyback for the Employee Participation Program
PU
03/13PSI SOFTWARE AG : Share Buyback for the Employee Participation Program
EQ
03/12PSI SOFTWARE : Logistics and agiplan GmbH Conclude Partnership
PU
02/10PSI SOFTWARE : PSImarket Supports Management of PPAs in the Standard
PU
2019PSI SOFTWARE : Gasunie Deutschland Successfully Commences Operations of the Gas ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 219 M
EBIT 2019 16,9 M
Net income 2019 12,0 M
Finance 2019 50,6 M
Yield 2019 1,66%
P/E ratio 2019 21,2x
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
Capitalization 254 M
Chart PSI SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
PSI Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PSI SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 22,18  €
Last Close Price 16,20  €
Spread / Highest target 43,8%
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Schrimpf Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Trippel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harald Fuchs Chief Financial Officer
Elena Günzler Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Wilhelm Jaroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PSI SOFTWARE AG-22.12%274
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-5.91%1 128 281
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.98.68%37 715
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC14.84%33 918
SEA LIMITED6.51%19 845
SPLUNK INC.-19.14%18 888
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group