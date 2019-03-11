Log in
PSI Software AG: Share Buyback for the Employee Participation Program

03/11/2019
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP-News: PSI Software AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
PSI Software AG: Share Buyback for the Employee Participation Program

11.03.2019 / 14:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PSI Software AG: Share Buyback for the Employee Participation Program

The Executive Board of PSI Software AG (ISIN DE000A0Z1JH9) decided to buy back up to 60,000 of its own shares (this corresponds to approximately 0.38 percent of the capital stock) through the stock exchange for the implementation of this years employee participation program.

The share buyback complies with rules and regulations set forth in Sec. 71 (1) No. 2 AktG (Aktiengesetz - German Stock Corporation Act). It serves solely to fulfil the obligations arising from the employee share capital program of PSI Software AG. The total purchase price (excluding incidental costs) is up to EUR 960,000.

The share buyback will begin on 11 March 2019 and will be completed by 30 April 2019. It will be carried out by an independent financial service provider in accordance with the safe harbour rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated 8 March 2016. In particular, the financial services provider is required to execute the repurchase of shares as follows:

1. The shares are purchased at market prices in accordance with the aforementioned regulations. The shares are not purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out.

2. On any trading day, no more than 25 percent of the average daily volume of the shares on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out is purchased. The average daily volume is based on the average daily volume traded during the month preceding the month, in which the publication of the share buyback program took place, that means, on the average daily trading volume in February 2019.

On the basis of its own software products, PSI Group develops and integrates complete solutions for optimizing the flow of energy and material at suppliers (energy networks, energy trading, public passenger transport) and industry (raw material extraction, metal production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 1,900 persons worldwide. www.psi.de

Contact:

PSI Software AG
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and
Corporate Communication
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin

Phone +49 30 2801-2727
Fax +49 30 2801-1000
Email: KPierschke@psi.de


11.03.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 2801-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 2801-1000
E-mail: ir@psi.de
Internet: www.psi.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
WKN: A0Z1JH
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

786091  11.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=786091&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
