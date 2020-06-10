Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  PSI Software AG    PSAN   DE000A0Z1JH9

PSI SOFTWARE AG

(PSAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PSI Software : Acquires Prognosis Software Provider for Renewable Energy Feed-in

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 10:18am EDT

The PSI Group is strengthening its position in the field of energy grids with the acquisition of Potsdam-based Prognos Energy GmbH. Prognos Energy is a software company that has specialized in forecasting energy feed-in from wind energy and photovoltaic since 2015. Prognos Energy has a mature software system for spatial and temporal high-resolution and precise power predictions. With increased meteorological know-how and additional functionality, the PSI software is to be further enhanced for the weather-dependent redispatch of the distribution network operators and for the reduction of control energy costs.

In the PSI Group, Prognos Energy GmbH will be assigned to Energy Management, whereby the existing, comprehensive software product portfolio for transmission and distribution grid operators will be expanded by a high-resolution forecast. In the future, PSI will connect the forecasting system with the numerous forecasting systems based on industrial artificial intelligence.

In recent years, PSI has established the GLDPM platform for communication between transmission and distribution network operators for its control system customers. This platform is prepared for the connection of the AI-based decision support system SASO and the distribution grid redispatch system so as to communicate with the transmission system operator from there or to control the own energy or energy from local flexibility markets. With this software combination, the distribution grid operators can optimize weather and load-dependent rerouting and control energy use in their network. The forecasting expertise and software will further improve the decision-making quality of the automated DSO redispatch.

Prognos Energy has well-known references, including the transmission system operator 50Hertz Transmission GmbH, for which Prognos Energy is active as a forecasting service provider. PSI aims to ensure that the future PSI Prognos software can be used for other transmission grids as well. In order to emphasize its affiliation with the PSI Group, PSI will rename the company.

Based on its own software products, PSI Group develops and integrates complete solutions for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy networks, energy trading, public transport) and industry (mining, metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs 2,000 persons worldwide.

Disclaimer

PSI AG published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 14:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PSI SOFTWARE AG
10:18aPSI SOFTWARE : Acquires Prognosis Software Provider for Renewable Energy Feed-in
PU
06/10PSI SOFTWARE AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/28PSI SOFTWARE : with Stable New Orders and Strong Cashflow Despite Corona Crisis
EQ
04/27PSI SOFTWARE : delivers new SCADA system to Polska Spółka Gazownictwa
PU
04/09PSI SOFTWARE AG : Postponement of the Annual General Meeting
AQ
04/07PSI SOFTWARE AG : Postponement of the Annual General Meeting
PU
04/07PSI SOFTWARE AG : Postponement of the Annual General Meeting
EQ
04/01PSI SOFTWARE AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/25PSI SOFTWARE AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/23PSI SOFTWARE : Thanks to Strong Final Quarter PSI Exceeds Targets for 2019
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 216 M 246 M 246 M
Net income 2020 10,6 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
Net cash 2020 51,0 M 58,0 M 58,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,3x
Yield 2020 1,14%
Capitalization 332 M 378 M 378 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 2 005
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart PSI SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
PSI Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PSI SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 22,48 €
Last Close Price 21,20 €
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,04%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Schrimpf Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Trippel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harald Fuchs Chief Financial Officer
Elena Günzler Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Wilhelm Jaroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PSI SOFTWARE AG1.92%378
MICROSOFT CORPORATION19.44%1 439 337
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.201.93%57 952
SEA LIMITED125.71%42 937
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC44.21%42 838
SPLUNK INC.22.81%29 221
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group