PSI Software : Delivers New Multi-utility Network Control System to NEW Netz GmbH

01/16/2019 | 04:59pm EST
Configurable image variables in PSIcontrol 4.6. Source: PSI

Berlin, 16 January 2019 - PSI Software AG has been contracted by NEW Netz GmbH with the delivery and implementation of a new multi-utility network control system for electricity, gas, water and sewage networks on the basis of PSIcontrol 4.6 for the Monchengladbach site. The new standardized PSIcontrol 4.6 will replace the presently used network control system.

Along with the SCADA functions, the system also includes network calculations for electricity, gas and water, forecasts and comprehensive functions for distributed renewable energy resources management as well as a completely integrated Operator Training System.

With the new PSIcontrol 4.6, NEW Netz GmbH will get a modern, extensible and function-rich control system that completely covers the required functions, ensuring long term investment.

NEW Netz GmbH, headquartered in Geilenkirchen, is a distribution network and metering service provider in the region of Heinsberg, Mönchengladbach, Viersen and parts of the Rhine area Neuss. The network area covers about 10,000 km of electricity lines, 4,100 km of gas pipes as well as 3,000 km water pipes. NEW Netz GmbH is a subsidiary of NEW AG, a communal utility with strong roots on the lower Rhine area.

Based on its own software products, the PSI Group develops and integrates complete solutions for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy networks, energy trading, public transport) and industry (mining, metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 1,750 persons worldwide.

Disclaimer

PSI AG published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 21:58:10 UTC
