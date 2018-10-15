PSI Software : Expands Depot Management System at the Hamburger Hochbahn AG

[Attachment] Hamburger Hochbahn expands with modules for PSI's E-BMS, charging and load management. Photo: Hamburger Hochbahn AG

Berlin, 15 October 2018 - As part of introducing emission-free buses, the Hamburger Hochbahn AG (HOCHBAHN) is converting its entire infrastructure at its depots to the necessary charging technology and electrical supply. The PSItraffic depot management system (DMS) from PSI Transcom GmbH, which has been automatically controlling the six bus depots of the HOCHBAHN since 2014, will be expanded with modules for E-DMS as well as charging and load management.

In the coming decades, HOCHBAHN will replace its almost 1,000 diesel buses with emission-free buses. During this period, the DMS will assure for both diesel and electrical buses that the required vehicles are tanked or charged and that drivers are scheduled. The applied dispatching core is based on PSI's own optimisation software, Qualicision, which finds solutions within seconds using the general operating conditions.

The E-DMS module continuously checks which vehicles at the depot are best suited for which routes after how many minutes charging time. Thus, not all electrical vehicles have to be simultaneously, permanently or completely charged. The preconditioning occurs in real-time right in the depot at the beginning of routing. The load management module forecasts the entire energy needs for the day, develops a sensible strategy for the existing charging structure and monitors the adherence to charging.

The new modules combine years of know-how in the PSI Group in the areas of intelligent electrical network management and optimization of the depot management. Therefore, they establish the basis for the shift to an emission-free public transportation.

With four underground lines and 250 underground vehicles, 110 bus lines and almost 1,000 buses, and about 1.2 million passengers daily, Hamburger Hochbahn AG is the second largest public transportation company in Germany.

Based on its own software products, PSI Group develops and integrates complete solutions for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy networks, energy trading, public transport) and industry (mining, metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 1,750 people worldwide.