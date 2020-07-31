Log in
PSI Software : Harald Fuchs will leave the PSI Management Board on June 30, 2021

07/31/2020

DGAP-News: PSI Software AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Harald Fuchs will leave the PSI Management Board on June 30, 2021

31.07.2020 / 16:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Harald Fuchs will leave the PSI Management Board on June 30, 2021

Berlin, July 31, 2020 - Due to differences of opinion between the Supervisory Board and Mr. Harald Fuchs regarding the future development of the PSI Group, Mr. Fuchs is leaving the company effective June 30, 2021 after eight successful years as Chief Financial Officer of the PSI Group. During his time on the Management Board, the PSI Group increased sales (2013: EUR 176 million, 2019: EUR 225 million), group net result (2013: EUR 0.4 million, 2019: EUR 14.3 million) and the number of employees (2013: 1,692, 2019: 1,984). The Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr. Fuchs for his trustworthy cooperation and for his services and great commitment to the PSI Group and wishes him all the best for the future.

Based on its own software products, PSI Group develops and integrates complete solutions for optimizing the flow of energy and material for utilities (energy networks, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs 2,000 persons worldwide. www.psi.de

Contact:

PSI Software AG
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and
Corporate Communication
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany

Phone +49 30 2801-2727
Fax +49 30 2801-1000
Email: KPierschke@psi.de


