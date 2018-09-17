Log in
PSI Software AG    PSAN

PSI SOFTWARE AG (PSAN)
News 
PSI Software : Obtains Important Order from Rhein-Neckar-Verkehr GmbH

09/17/2018 | 07:48pm CEST

Berlin, 17 September 2018 - PSI Transcom GmbH has been awarded by the Rhein-Neckar-Verkehr GmbH (rnv) with the implementation of the PSItraffic Depot Management System (DMS) for about 120 buses and 200 trams. With the central DMS, rnv will optimize the processes in the depots of its three shareholders and thus will be able to significantly increase its economic efficiency.

With the implementation of the PSI system, the disposition of the vehicles at the bus and tram depots will be automatically controlled in accordance with the current operational demands. The DMS disposition is based on PSI's own Qualicision software, which determines an optimal solution in real-time based on the operational conditions. In the future, the disposition of the six depots and three sidings will be performed centrally from one control center.

An additional component of the new system is the radio-based vehicle tracking of both the buses as well as the trams in the depots. The knowledge of the vehicle location helps to optimize the cross-depot disposition from all depots.

The rnv will profit from the new DMS with a harmonization of the processes, an improved, centralized vehicle dispatching, the reduction of the shunting times and downtime as well as an optimized use of the parking spaces.

The Rhein-Neckar-Verkehr GmbH, headquartered in Mannheim, operates the regional rail, tram and bus lines in Mannheim, Heidelberg and Ludwigshafen. The three cities are also shareholders. Furthermore, rnv is also represented in the southern Hessian area with its subsidiary V-Bus GmbH. With about 200 kilometers of track, the company runs the longest connected one-meter gauge network in Germany.

Based on its own software products, PSI Group develops and integrates complete solutions for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy networks, energy trading, public transport) and industry (mining, metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 1,700 people worldwide.

Disclaimer

PSI AG published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 17:47:03 UTC
EPS Revisions
