Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  PSI Software AG    PSAN   DE000A0Z1JH9

PSI SOFTWARE AG

(PSAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PSI Software : PSImarket Supports Management of PPAs in the Standard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 09:23am EST

Berlin, 10 February 2020 - With the newly integrated contract type for Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) in the PSImarket energy trading system, PSI Energy Markets GmbH is offering a user-friendly solution for mapping complex and long-term electricity supply contracts. The mapping covers the complete deal life cycle from planning and evaluation to operational and financial processing and billing and, if required, includes regulatory reporting. PSImarket thus offers the optimal tool for marketing the production of renewable energies.

PPAs contain contractual provisions that go far beyond traditional supply contracts in the electricity market. Uncertainties and volatility on the generation side are addressed, for example, with limits on output and volumes in defined delivery periods or complex take-or-pay price regulations. Different scenarios for production and market prices (hPFCs) are often used in the valuation.

PSImarket offers a powerful and flexible time series management as well as a formula system and can display any price formula. PPAs can be used seamlessly in the portfolio and risk management of the system and can be used in the modules schedule registration, billing and reporting, such as REMIT.

The revenue from green certificates is an important element in PPAs for the marketing of electricity from post-EEG plants. The management of these certificates is also possible in PSImarket with contract models for certification of origin and European Emission Allowances (EUAs). A high degree of automation and integration in short-term trading rounds off the integration of renewable energies in the form of PPAs.

Find out more at our booth 314 in hall 3 at E-world 2020. We look forward to your visit.

Based on its own software products, PSI Group develops and integrates complete solutions for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy networks, energy trading, public transport) and industry (mining, metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs almost 2,000 persons worldwide.

Disclaimer

PSI AG published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 14:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PSI SOFTWARE AG
09:23aPSI SOFTWARE : PSImarket Supports Management of PPAs in the Standard
PU
2019PSI SOFTWARE : Gasunie Deutschland Successfully Commences Operations of the Gas ..
PU
2019PSI SOFTWARE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019PSI SOFTWARE : Presents New Network Control Solutions at the CONSULECTRA 2019
PU
2019PSI SOFTWARE : Presents New Software Solutions at the European Utility Week 2019
PU
2019PSI SOFTWARE : Presents New Release 8 of the prins Network Control System
AQ
2019PSI SOFTWARE : Increases Sales by 13 Percent in the First Nine Months
PU
2019PSI SOFTWARE : Increases Sales by 13 Percent in the First Nine Months
EQ
2019PSI SOFTWARE : Presents New Release 8 of the prins Network Control System
PU
2019PSI SOFTWARE : Bratislava Airport orders Airport Software from PSI Logistics
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 219 M
EBIT 2019 16,9 M
Net income 2019 12,0 M
Finance 2019 50,6 M
Yield 2019 1,31%
P/E ratio 2019 27,0x
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,24x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
Capitalization 323 M
Chart PSI SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
PSI Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PSI SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 22,15  €
Last Close Price 20,60  €
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,52%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Schrimpf Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Trippel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harald Fuchs Chief Financial Officer
Elena Günzler Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Wilhelm Jaroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PSI SOFTWARE AG-0.96%336
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.61%1 314 173
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC22.98%36 711
SPLUNK INC.8.53%24 751
SYNOPSYS10.83%22 704
SEA LIMITED14.87%21 119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group