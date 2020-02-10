PSI Software : PSImarket Supports Management of PPAs in the Standard

Berlin, 10 February 2020 - With the newly integrated contract type for Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) in the PSImarket energy trading system, PSI Energy Markets GmbH is offering a user-friendly solution for mapping complex and long-term electricity supply contracts. The mapping covers the complete deal life cycle from planning and evaluation to operational and financial processing and billing and, if required, includes regulatory reporting. PSImarket thus offers the optimal tool for marketing the production of renewable energies.

PPAs contain contractual provisions that go far beyond traditional supply contracts in the electricity market. Uncertainties and volatility on the generation side are addressed, for example, with limits on output and volumes in defined delivery periods or complex take-or-pay price regulations. Different scenarios for production and market prices (hPFCs) are often used in the valuation.

PSImarket offers a powerful and flexible time series management as well as a formula system and can display any price formula. PPAs can be used seamlessly in the portfolio and risk management of the system and can be used in the modules schedule registration, billing and reporting, such as REMIT.

The revenue from green certificates is an important element in PPAs for the marketing of electricity from post-EEG plants. The management of these certificates is also possible in PSImarket with contract models for certification of origin and European Emission Allowances (EUAs). A high degree of automation and integration in short-term trading rounds off the integration of renewable energies in the form of PPAs.

