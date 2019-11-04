Log in
PSI Software : Presents New Software Solutions at the European Utility Week 2019

11/04/2019 | 06:15am EST
PSI presents new features for efficient network operation and higher cyber security at the European Utility Week. Source: PSI

Berlin, 4 November 2019 - PSI Software AG will present the latest high-end solutions for network control technology, network usage management, field force management and intelligent technology for smart grids from 12 to 14 November 2019 at the European Utility Week in Paris (Hall A, Booth P71). The EU-funded R&D project EnergyShield (EU-H2020) will be presented as well.

The focus is on the new release of the network control system PSIcontrol 4.7 with the latest functions for efficient grid operation at all network levels. These include PSIsaso/DSO (SASO - Security Assessment and System Optimization) which facilitates increasing security of supply through transparent and non-discriminatory access to the capacity market and PSIsaso/TSO with the integrated Dynamic Security Assessment functionality for analyzing transient stability of energy networks.

The PSIcommand field force management system supports central and local personnel in maintenance, construction and troubleshooting work for all infrastructures and ensures highly efficient and safe work. In addition, the decentralized smart grid platform PSIingo (Intelligent Grid Operator) will be demonstrated for the active network control of the low and medium voltage grid.

Furthermore, with participating partners, PSI will present the EU-funded R&D project EnergyShield (EU-H2020), which combines the latest technologies for vulnerability assessment, monitoring and protection to develop a unique integrated defensive software toolkit. PSI is responsible for developing and ensuring the best possible customer benefit using a methodology specific to EU-funded collaborative projects. The results of the project will be integrated into the cyber security portfolio of PSI.

Based on its own software products, PSI Group develops and integrates complete solutions for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy networks, energy trading, public transport) and industry (mining, metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs almost 2,000 persons worldwide.

Disclaimer

PSI AG published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 11:14:01 UTC
