PSI Software : Research project EnergyShield started in Bucharest

Berlin, 11 September 2019 - The R&D project EnergyShield (EU-H2020), funded by the European Union, held its kick-off meeting in Bucharest, Romania from 17 to 18 July. Eighteen partner companies from ten different European countries presented their work packages and plans for the next three years. EnergyShield addresses the needs of electrical power and energy system operators (EPES) in the field of cyber security. It combines the latest technologies for vulnerability assessment, monitoring and protection to develop a unique integrated defensive software toolkit.

EnergyShield will combine five cyber security tools into three modules: Assessment (vulnerability assessment and security behavior analysis), Monitoring and Protection (anomaly detection and DDoS mitigation) and finally Learning and Sharing (security information and event management system). The toolkit will be implemented in field tests and is verified along the complete EPES value chain.

The consortium is led by the two large industrial partners SIVECO Romania SA (coordinator) and PSI Software AG from Germany supported by seven innovative SMEs, three academic research organizations and seven end-users representing various parts of the EPES value chain.(All participants: SIVECO Romania S.A., PSI Software AG, SIGA Data Security Ltd., foreseeti AB, L7 Defense Luxembourg Sàrl, Tech Inspire Ltd., City University of London, Konnekt-able Technologies Ltd., Kungliga Tekniska högskolan, KOGEN ZAGORE EOOD, National Technical University Of Athens, CEZ Distribution Bulgaria, Iren S.p.A., MIG 23 Ltd., Dil Diel OOD, MVETS Lenishta OOD, Elektroenergien Sistemen Operator EAD, Software Company EOOD).

The project received a funding of around 7, 5 million Euros from the European Commission and is scheduled for three years.

PSI will use a specific exploitation methodology for EU-funded collaborative projects which is particularly well suited for Horizon 2020, as it has a major focus on market impact and is fully integrated with the compulsory periodic reviews, milestones and deliverables defined in the project.

