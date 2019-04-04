PSI Software : and VisoTech Establish Partnership for Algo-Trading Systems

Log in
04/04/2019 | 05:37am EDT

Berlin, 4 April 2019 - PSI Energy Markets GmbH and VisoTech Softwareentwicklungsges.m.b.H. have entered into a strategic partnership in the field of algo-trading systems. With the autoTRADER from VisoTech integrated into the energy trading system PSImarket, PSI and VisoTech customers can now possess a powerful and comprehensive solution for automated energy trading, portfolio and risk management.

With the autoTRADER, VisoTech offers the leading tool for fully automated energy trading in the volatile spot markets. A wide range of relevant intraday markets are supported, amongst others EPEX SPOT, Nord Pool and BSP SouthPool, and with PEGAS, also a marketplace for spot trading of gas. 'With the connection of PSImarket and the autoTRADER, our customers have an integrated, powerful and configurable solution that also allows for the definition of their own trading algorithms,' explained PSI Energy Markets Managing Director Michael Haischer.

With the integration, customers benefit from numerous synergy effects, especially through a fast and cost-efficient implementation and integration of the solution. In addition, the many years of experience of the two companies mean that further developments can be carried out quickly and efficiently and international market launches can be accelerated.

'With PSI we have a strong, reliable partner,' says Jürgen Mayerhofer, Managing Director of VisoTech. 'Together we provide our customers with the tools they need to benefit from today's demanding and rapidly changing energy market'.

The Vienna-based software company VisoTech GmbH, founded in 1999, is the European market leader in fully automated spot trading of power and gas with its Periotheus autoTRADER solution. With the new partnership, the two leading software manufacturers, PSI Energy Markets and VisoTech, strengthen their market position in the field of energy trading systems and optimise the customer benefit of their solutions.

Based on its own software products, the PSI Group develops and integrates complete solutions for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy networks, energy trading, public transport) and industry (mining, metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 1.900 persons worldwide.



PSI AG published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 09:36:07 UTC
