PSI SOFTWARE AG

(PSAN)
PSI Software : delivers new SCADA system to Polska Spółka Gazownictwa

04/27/2020 | 07:03am EDT
Gas station at PSG. Source: Polska Spółka Gazownictwa sp. z o.o

Berlin, 27 April 2020 - Following a complex contract award procedure, Poland's leading gas distribution system operator Polska Spółka Gazownictwa sp. z o.o (PSG) has awarded PSI Polska Sp. z o.o. with the implementation and maintenance of a new SCADA system.

PSI will replace a number of existing systems from various providers with a single SCADA solution that will cover all PSG organizational units located around the country. The new system will operate redundantly, covering two geographically dispersed data centers. The contract, signed in March 2020, provides the roll-out of the SCADA system over a period of 36 months and will be followed by a five-year system maintenance phase.

Polska Spółka Gazownictwa, a member of the PGNIG Group, is Europe's largest gas distribution system operator. PSG ensures safe transmission of gaseous fuels via a distribution network directly to end users throughout the country and handles the measurements of gas quality and volume.

Based on its own software products, PSI Group develops and integrates complete solutions for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy networks, energy trading, public transport) and industry (mining, metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs 2,000 persons worldwide.

Disclaimer

PSI AG published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 11:02:00 UTC
