PSI SOFTWARE AG
PSI Software : demonstrates software for the future mobility at the InnoTrans

08/23/2018 | 06:22pm CEST
[Attachment]

PSI is presenting solutions for operative bus and rail operations. Photo: PSI Transcom

  • Intelligent solutions for rail and public transportation
  • Charging management for e-Buses on the basis of AI
  • Train management with ATO and CBTC functions
  • Personnel disposition moveo profahr
  • Mobile service and maintenance management

Berlin, 23 August 2018 - PSI Transcom GmbH, together with its subsidiary Moveo, will be presenting solutions for operative bus and rail operations as well as for vehicle maintenance at the InnoTrans in Berlin (Hall 2.1, Stand 306) from 18 to 21 September 2018. Highlights will be the controlled electromobility from energy providers to buses and trains, autonomous driving as well as the efficient disposition of personnel and resources.

Depot management supports zero emission migration

With the increasing migration of current (diesel) fleets to vehicles with alternative drives such as electro, hydrogen or hybrid, the Depot Management System (DMS) reliably supports transportation companies in the extensive conversions and adjustments of the operational processes.

AI and charging and integrated load management for E-Busses

PSI's charging and load management monitors and controls the energy supply from the grid connection of the depot to the charging station. Based on PSI's own AI solution Deep Qualicision, it is possible to make reliable predictions about the range of the buses and the energy requirements of the depot. The high-quality forecasts offer real business advantages and significantly support the processes in the company.

Train management

In its current version the PSItraffic Train Management System (TMS), integrates functions for autonomous driving on the basis of ATO (Automatic Train Operation) and CBTC (Communication Based Train Control).

Planning, disposition and invoicing

The scalable software solution moveo profahr for operational personnel disposition ensures compliance with legal and company regulations and offers optimization components for service and holiday assignments. Applications for web and mobile devices are offered for communication with employees.

Service and maintenance management

The PSIpenta service management module for supporting service and maintenance processes makes it possible to maintain and repair both a company's own machines and systems as well as those used at the customers.

Mobile switching support and controlling of traction current networks

In the workforce management system PSIcommand, in particular the mobile switching support from the field for planned measures and automated resupply will be presented. The PSIcontrol system is used for the economical management of traction current networks.

Further information and ticket order

Based on its own software products, PSI Group develops and integrates complete solutions for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy networks, energy trading, public transport) and industry (mining, metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 1,700 people worldwide.

Disclaimer

PSI AG published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 16:21:10 UTC
