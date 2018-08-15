Log in
PSI SOFTWARE AG
PSI Software : receives contract from RheinEnergie Trading GmbH

08/15/2018 | 06:01pm CEST
PSImarket extended portfolio management based on the PSI Java Framework. Photo: PSI

Berlin, 15 August 2018 - PSI Energy Markets GmbH has been awarded by the RheinEnergie Trading GmbH with the implementation of an energy trading system on the basis of PSImarket. The emphasis is on trading functions and portfolio management for electricity and gas as well as risk management. PSImarket is replacing the old system.

RheinEnergie Trading maps the entire life cycle of the trading business with the trading system. In future, the registration of contracts, auditing, supply and invoicing for the electricity and gas market will be performed with the newly implemented PSImarket. In addition, functions from portfolio and risk management will be used. Furthermore, PSI also provides all necessary services such as implementation, adaptation and delivery from a single source.

'With the very flexible connection and high configurability of PSImarket, the existing business processes at RheinEnergie will be mapped with the highest functional coverage. The tools available in the standard system for importing and exporting of the typical market data allow a very user-friendly and efficient migration of the existing data into the new solution,' explains Matthias Herth, project leader for the trading subsidiary of RheinEnergie.

The modular PSI system allows the integration of a multitude of interfaces in the existing system and process environment. The functions for individual requirements and daily business processes can be comprehensively implemented with a minimum of effort for execution and testing.

RheinEnergie Trading GmbH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RheinEnergie AG and is used by the holding and its partners as the primary market access. The company also provides services in procurement and trading of energy and energy-related products for external customers in the Rhine region as well as throughout Germany.

Based on its own software products, PSI Group develops and integrates complete solutions for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy networks, energy trading, public transport) and industry (mining, metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 1,700 people worldwide.

Disclaimer

PSI AG published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 16:00:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 200 M
EBIT 2018 15,7 M
Net income 2018 11,4 M
Finance 2018 2,76 M
Yield 2018 1,54%
P/E ratio 2018 23,45
P/E ratio 2019 20,12
EV / Sales 2018 1,30x
EV / Sales 2019 1,32x
Capitalization 264 M
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Schrimpf Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Trippel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harald Fuchs Chief Financial Officer
Elena Günzler Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Wilhelm Jaroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PSI SOFTWARE AG-8.13%299
MICROSOFT CORPORATION26.50%829 778
RED HAT19.51%25 435
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC72.91%18 307
SPLUNK INC27.70%15 328
CITRIX SYSTEMS26.94%15 054
