PSI Software : with Record Volume of New Orders after Nine Months

PSI with Record Volume of New Orders after Nine Months



10.10.2018 / 10:59

With 176 million Euros, new orders 20 percent above previous year and continued strong trend



PSI Group increased its volume of new orders in the first nine months of the year by 20 percent to 176 million Euros compared to the same period of the previous year (30 September 2017: 147 million Euros). For the full year, management has raised its forecast for new orders to 210 to 215 million Euros.

With an increase of 50 percent, the energy management segment contributed essentially to the new orders, particularly as a result of the very strong volume of new orders by electricity and gas operators in Germany and neighboring countries. The public transportation business profited especially from the strong demand that was driven by the subsidies resulting from the diesel exhaust crisis in German cities.

In Germany, the exit from coal will again lead to stronger use of the gas network, because gas power generation emits significantly less CO 2 . PSI Incontrol in South Asia is recovering. The volume of new orders from oil producing countries was still weak in the reporting period, but management believes it will recover strongly as a result of significantly higher oil prices.

The volume of new orders in the production management segment was 5 percent below the level for the previous year as a result of uncertainties due to new tariffs and the introduction of major releases. As a consequence of the record volume of new orders in the USA, the management wants to double the level of activities in this region within the next two years.

PSI increased the number of employees in the group primarily in Germany to 1,775 as of 30 September 2018 (30 September 2017: 1,650). The number of new orders only contains the portion of the current year of the long-term upgrade and maintenance contracts.

The Supermicro computer boards affected by the cyber attack from China are not used by PSI either for its own operations or for customer deliveries. Further analyses are reported on the PSI website.

On the basis of its own software products, PSI Group develops and integrates complete solutions for optimizing the flow of energy and material at suppliers (energy networks, energy trading, public passenger transport) and industry (raw material extraction, metal production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 1.750 persons worldwide. www.psi.de

