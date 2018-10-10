Log in
PSI SOFTWARE AG
PSI Software : with Record Volume of New Orders after Nine Months

10/10/2018

DGAP-News: PSI Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
PSI with Record Volume of New Orders after Nine Months

10.10.2018 / 10:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PSI with Record Volume of New Orders after Nine Months
With 176 million Euros, new orders 20 percent above previous year and continued strong trend

PSI Group increased its volume of new orders in the first nine months of the year by 20 percent to 176 million Euros compared to the same period of the previous year (30 September 2017: 147 million Euros). For the full year, management has raised its forecast for new orders to 210 to 215 million Euros.

With an increase of 50 percent, the energy management segment contributed essentially to the new orders, particularly as a result of the very strong volume of new orders by electricity and gas operators in Germany and neighboring countries. The public transportation business profited especially from the strong demand that was driven by the subsidies resulting from the diesel exhaust crisis in German cities.

In Germany, the exit from coal will again lead to stronger use of the gas network, because gas power generation emits significantly less CO2. PSI Incontrol in South Asia is recovering. The volume of new orders from oil producing countries was still weak in the reporting period, but management believes it will recover strongly as a result of significantly higher oil prices.

The volume of new orders in the production management segment was 5 percent below the level for the previous year as a result of uncertainties due to new tariffs and the introduction of major releases. As a consequence of the record volume of new orders in the USA, the management wants to double the level of activities in this region within the next two years.

PSI increased the number of employees in the group primarily in Germany to 1,775 as of 30 September 2018 (30 September 2017: 1,650). The number of new orders only contains the portion of the current year of the long-term upgrade and maintenance contracts.

The Supermicro computer boards affected by the cyber attack from China are not used by PSI either for its own operations or for customer deliveries. Further analyses are reported on the PSI website.

On the basis of its own software products, PSI Group develops and integrates complete solutions for optimizing the flow of energy and material at suppliers (energy networks, energy trading, public passenger transport) and industry (raw material extraction, metal production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 1.750 persons worldwide. www.psi.de

Contact

PSI Software AG
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany

Phone +49 30 2801-2727
Fax +49 30 2801-1000
Email: KPierschke@psi.de


10.10.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 2801-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 2801-1000
E-mail: ir@psi.de
Internet: www.psi.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
WKN: A0Z1JH
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

732039  10.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=732039&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
