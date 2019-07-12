Log in
PSI Software : with new metals Service Platform at the METEC 2019

07/12/2019
Graphical presentation of the new PSImetals Service Platform. Source: PSI

Berlin, 12 July 2019 - PSI Metals has successfully launched the PSImetals Service Platform at METEC 2019, the 10th International Metallurgical Trade Fair taking place from 25 to 28 June in Dusseldorf, Germany. The Service Platform is the new powerful software basis that combines all requirements for a future-proof production management solution for all currently available PSImetals components as well as new services that will be developed in the coming years for metal producers.

The PSImetals Service Platform is based on the PSI Java Framework and forms a foundation for service-oriented software architecture which makes it highly integrative for any services used in the metals production. In addition, the platform features an integrated Service Bus (PSIbus), which is responsible for the entire data exchange between PSImetals services and third-party services/products. The proven PSImetals Factory Model, the Digital Twin, is still the heart of the new platform and will operate on all industry-proven database management systems for future services.

'We are pleased to release our new PSImetals Service Platform as it represents our first milestone in our development plan, which offers the industry a very flexible and forward-looking platform,' said Thomas Quinet, Managing Director PSI Metals. 'The platform is able to integrate not only currently available PSImetals components, but also all new services that will be developed in the upcoming years for steel and aluminum producers,' he added.

In addition, an old-timer bus exclusively acquired for METEC 2019 as a physical reference to the Service Bus represented the development towards digitalization of metals production. Several showcases inside the old-timer demonstrated PSI's innovations in the fields of Machine Learning, Service-Oriented Architecture, Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality.

Technical presentations of PSI experts during the parallel conferences European Steel Technology and Application Days (ESTAD) and European Metallurgical Conference (EMC) backed up the participation.

Based on its own software products, the PSI Group develops and integrates complete solutions for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy networks, energy trading, public transport) and industry (mining, metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 1.900 persons worldwide.

Disclaimer

PSI AG published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 14:14:01 UTC
EPS Revisions
