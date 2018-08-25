Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  PSP Swiss Property    PSPN   CH0018294154

PSP SWISS PROPERTY (PSPN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

A fire caused damage at the properties under renovation at Bahnhofplatz in Zurich last night

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2018 | 02:40pm CEST

Property News

25 August 2018

A fire caused damage at the properties under renovation at Bahnhofplatz in Zurich last night

Both properties Bahnhofplatz 1 and Bahnhofquai 9/11/15, which are under renovation and vacant, have massively been damaged following a blaze.

At night around 2am, the property Bahnhofplatz 1 got fire, which very fast extended to the neighbour property Bahnhofquai 9/11/15. Police and the fire brigade started a large scale operation. At around 4am, the fire was widely under control. Currently, the buildings are being secured. The cause of the fire is not yet known. Further investigations are underway under the lead of the police authorities. Besides a policeman, who incurred an acoustic trauma, fortunately there were no more damage to persons.

PSP Swiss Property will inform in due time about further findings and next steps in relation to the renovation project Bahnhofplatz. In this regard, technical construction issues are on focus. PSP Swiss Property is greatly thankful to "Schutz und Rettung Zürich" and the police department for the highly professional and effective operation.

Further information, PSP Swiss Property

Reto Grunder, Asset Manager · Phone +41 (0)44 625 50 72 · Mobile +41 (0)78 852 71 71

Vasco Cecchini, CCO · Phone +41 (0)44 625 57 23 · Mobile +41 (0)79 650 84 32

PSP Swiss Property - leading Swiss real estate company

PSP Swiss Property owns a real estate portfolio of CHF 7.3 billion in Switzerland's main economic areas; its market capitalisation amounts to CHF 4.4 billion. The 93 employees are based in Geneva, Olten, Zug and Zurich. Since March 2000, PSP Swiss Property is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: PSPN, security number: 1829415, ISIN CH0018294154).

None of the information in this press release constitutes an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. None of the securities of the Company referred to in this press release have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under the applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PSP SWISS PROPERTY
02:40pA fire caused damage at the properties under renovation at Bahnhofplatz in Zu..
TE
02:36pPSP SWISS PROPERTY : A fire caused damage at the properties under renovation at ..
AQ
08/17PSP SWISS PROPERTY : AG to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/17PSP Swiss Property, Half-year results 2018
TE
08/17PSP SWISS PROPERTY : Half-year results 2018
AQ
08/17PSP SWISS PROPERTY : Half-year results
CO
08/14PSP SWISS PROPERTY AG : half-yearly earnings release
06/30PSP SWISS PROPERTY : Half-year report
CO
06/27PSP SWISS PROPERTY : sells office building in Petit-Lancy, Geneva
PU
06/27PSP Swiss Property, Property News
TE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/17PSP Swiss Property ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/08PSP Swiss Property ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/27PSP Swiss Property ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017PSP Swiss Property ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017PSP Swiss Property ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 290 M
EBIT 2018 281 M
Net income 2018 220 M
Debt 2018 2 609 M
Yield 2018 3,60%
P/E ratio 2018 19,20
P/E ratio 2019 21,95
EV / Sales 2018 24,2x
EV / Sales 2019 24,5x
Capitalization 4 406 M
Chart PSP SWISS PROPERTY
Duration : Period :
PSP Swiss Property Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PSP SWISS PROPERTY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 94,6  CHF
Spread / Average Target -1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giacomo Balzarini Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Luciano Gabriel Chairman
Martin Heggli Chief Operating Officer & Member-Executive Board
Peter Forstmoser Non-Executive Director
Nathan Zvi Hetz Haitchook Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PSP SWISS PROPERTY4.33%4 488
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP5.86%47 640
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-10.42%43 107
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-3.36%34 125
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-20.43%33 129
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-19.21%26 119
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.