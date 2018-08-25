A fire caused damage at the properties under renovation at Bahnhofplatz in Zurich last night

At night around 2am, the property Bahnhofplatz 1 got fire, which very fast extended to the neighbour property Bahnhofquai 9/11/15. Police and the fire brigade started a large scale operation. At around 4am, the fire was widely under control. Currently, the buildings are being secured. The cause of the fire is not yet known. Further investigations are underway under the lead of the police authorities. Besides a policeman, who incurred an acoustic trauma, fortunately there were no more damage to persons.

PSP Swiss Property will inform in due time about further findings and next steps in relation to the renovation project Bahnhofplatz. In this regard, technical construction issues are on focus. PSP Swiss Property is greatly thankful to "Schutz und Rettung Zürich" and the police department for the highly professional and effective operation.

Further information, PSP Swiss Property

Reto Grunder, Asset Manager · Phone +41 (0)44 625 50 72 · Mobile +41 (0)78 852 71 71

Vasco Cecchini, CCO · Phone +41 (0)44 625 57 23 · Mobile +41 (0)79 650 84 32