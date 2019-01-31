Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PSP Swiss Property, Property News

01/31/2019 | 12:05pm EST

Property News

31 January 2019

PSP Swiss Property active in buying and selling properties

In order to further optimise its real estate portfolio, PSP Swiss Property purchased nine and sold three properties.

With a percentage value of 4%, the wider Bern area was underrepresented in PSP Swiss Property's portfolio in the past. Bern's real estate market is characterised by a high degree of stability - one of the key factors which is particularly important for PSP Swiss Property. For this reason, the Company expands its presence in the capital city of Switzerland.

Retroactively per January 1st, 2019, three properties in Bern's prime location (Bärenplatz 9, 11 and 27 as well as Käfiggässchen 10, 22, 26), close to the federal parliament, were acquired for CHF 48 million. These properties do have a total usable floor space of approximately 3'500 m2, mainly for offices and restaurants. PSP Swiss Property will renovate and modernise these three properties in the medium term in order to sustainably increase the yield. Also retroactively per January 1st, 2019, the so-called "Carba portfolio" in Bern-Liebefeld, valued at CHF 180.5 million, was purchased by a share deal. The portfolio consists of six properties with approximately 36'000 m2 of usable floor space; it offers state-of-the-art and representative premises for offices and services as well as attractive commercial space. The "Carba portfolio" is practically fully let and generates a gross yield of 3.9%. The mentioned acquisitions will generate additional rental income in the amount of CHF 7.7 million in 2019.

Contrary, the property located at Bernerstrasse Süd 167/169 in Zurich was sold for CHF 31 million. Furthermore, no referendum was taken against the decree of the Council of the State of Fribourg dated 14 December 2018 to acquire the property at Route des Arsenaux 41 in Fribourg. The sale of this property for CHF 30 million is expected to be completed in February 2019. As a result of the two sales in Zurich and Fribourg, rental income in the amount CHF 2.8 million will be lost in 2019, compared to 2018.

As usual, PSP Swiss Property will communicate a 2019 year-end vacancy guidance and an FY19 ebitda forecast when publishing its FY18 on 26 February 2019.

Finally, PSP Swiss Property sold the last freehold apartment on the Löwenbräu site in Zurich for CHF 5.6 million on 16 January 2019.

One of the six Carba properties

Further information

Adrian Murer, CIO, Phone +41 (0)44 625 55 77 · Mobile +41 (0)76 420 26 27 · adrian.murer@psp.info

Vasco Cecchini, CCO, Phone +41 (0)44 625 57 23 · Mobile +41 (0)79 650 84 32 · vasco.cecchini@psp.info

PSP Swiss Property - a leading Swiss real estate company

PSP Swiss Property owns a real estate portfolio worth CHF 7.4 billion in Switzerland's main economic areas; its market capitalisation amounts to CHF 4.7 billion. The 92 employees are based in Geneva, Olten, Zug and Zurich. Since March 2000, PSP Swiss Property has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: PSPN, security number: 1829415, ISIN CH0018294154). www.psp.info

Join us on LinkedIn

None of the information in this press release constitutes an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. None of the securities of the Company referred to in this press release have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under the applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
