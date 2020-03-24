Log in
PT Adaro Energy Tbk : Adaro Energy Donates IDR20 billion to BNPB to Fight COVID-19

03/24/2020 | 02:08am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Adaro Fights for Indonesia

Adaro Donates IDR 20 Billion to BNPB to Fight COVID-19

Jakarta - PT Adaro Energy Tbk (Adaro), handed over a total of IDR 20 billion aid through the "Adaro Fights for Indonesia" program to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) as the Coordinator of the Task Force to mitigate the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). The aid was handed over by Adaro President Director Garibaldi Thohir and representatives of Adaro's shareholders Michael William P. Soeryadjaya, Aminuddin Nurdin and Arditya Irawan to Head of BNPB Doni Monardo today (23/3) in Jakarta.

President Director of PT Adaro Energy Tbk Garibaldi Thohir said, "Adaro is fighting for Indonesia and we are ready to use our resources to work in synergy with the government in handling the corona virus (COVID-19) in Indonesia. In this condition we must work together, in synergy with all parties to overcome and accelerate COVID-19 countermeasures. We hope our contribution can provide tangible benefits for Indonesia and its people. "

Meanwhile, COVID-19 Mitigation Task Force chief Doni Monardo Chairman said, "We are grateful to Adaro for being the first private company that pays attention to COVID-19. IDR 20 billion Aid from Adaro will be utilized and maximized for heroes of medical personnel and also members of the Indonesian Military (TNI) who are at the front line, and will also be allocated for the special vehicles for the patients infected with COVID-19. So let us all become heroes of humanities and follow Adaro's steps. I am sure this will later be followed by the next steps. "

From the total of IDR 20 billion aid from Adaro to the government which was handed over through BNPB as the Coordinator of the COVID-19 Mitigation Task Force, around IDR 15 billion will be used and maximized for the heroes of the medical personnel, including doctors and nurses, and also for the members of Indonesian Military (TNI) who are at the front line in handling COVID-19. Special strengthening programs will be prepared for them to be able to increase their morale while protecting them while working on the field. Furthermore, from Adaro's assistance, around IDR 5 billion will be allocated to provide special vehicles to help mobilize patients or communities exposed to COVID-19.

The "Adaro Fights for Indonesia" program previously has synergized with UMMA and Republika to support the government in raising public awareness and to prevent transmission of COVID-19. The program carried out in through a community service educational program to maintain a healthy lifestyle and stay at home to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

-----------------------------------------

1

For further information please contact:

Febriati Nadira

Head of Corporate Communication

PT Adaro Energy Tbk

Mobile : 0817 636 7788

Email : febriati.nadira@adaro.com

2

Disclaimer

PT Adaro Energy Tbk published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 06:07:05 UTC
