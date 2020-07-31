Log in
PT Adaro Energy Tbk

PT ADARO ENERGY TBK

(ADRO)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

PT Adaro Energy Tbk : Indonesia eyes Vietnam as it seeks to diversify thermal coal exports

07/31/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Man stands on a boat as coal barges queue to be pull along Mahakam river in Samarinda

Indonesia, the world's top exporter of thermal coal, is stepping up efforts to diversify sales of the fuel as shipments to top buyer India slump and with exports to China poised to slow.

Indonesia is using diplomatic channels to promote sales around the region, from Vietnam to Pakistan and Bangladesh, a government spokesman said, as it seeks to offset a fall in annual exports and a global shift towards cleaner energy.

While Vietnam's growing appetite for thermal coal is unlikely to match that of sizeable markets like China and India, the country is emerging as a key market and experts say it is important to get in early. Thermal coal is used by power plants to generate electricity.

"In this current condition, we need to secure non-traditional markets for our future growth," said Hendra Sinadia, executive director of the Indonesian Coal Miners Association (ICMA).

As part of such efforts, he said the government recently organised virtual meetings between Indonesian miners and Vietnamese buyers.

"We are geographically advantaged and our coal quality matched Vietnam's needs," he said.

Indonesia's coal exports fell 8% in the first five months of 2020 compared with a year ago, according to data from Statistics Indonesia, led by a mammoth 35% drop to India as lockdown restrictions hit demand for power in the Asian giant.

Thermal coal exports to China rose by 31% to 29 million tonnes in the January-May period from the year prior, while exports to Vietnam jumped 44% to 8.9 million tonnes over that period.

With China's plans to boost domestic coal production likely to curb its coal imports in coming months, Indonesia is looking to Vietnam, where coal demand is growing, to offset some of those losses.

Vietnam, which became the seventh-largest buyer of Indonesian coal in the first five months of the year, saw a huge jump in coal imports in the first half of 2020 from the year prior of more than 50% as it fed the country's growing number of coal-fired power plants.

After India, Vietnam has the largest coal-fired power plant projects in terms of capacity among countries in Southeast Asia and South Asia, according to Fitch Solutions analyst Daine Loh, even as it expands renewable power sources.

There are currently more than 17-gigawatts (GW) of coal-fired power-plant capacity under construction in Vietnam while nearly 29 GWs of coal-fired plants are also in the pre-construction stage, Fitch data showed.

Indonesia's second-largest coal miner PT Adaro Energy told Reuters last week that Vietnam had the strongest demand growth in Asia in 2020.

Despite this, Indonesian miners are planning to curb output due to falling demand for the fuel owing to the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. ICMA said earlier this month its members would cut 2020 production by between 15%-20% from an earlier target to support prices.

By Fransiska Nangoy

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 848 M - -
Net income 2020 263 M - -
Net Debt 2020 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,06x
Yield 2020 6,63%
Capitalization 2 360 M 2 356 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 11 042
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart PT ADARO ENERGY TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Adaro Energy Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT ADARO ENERGY TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 0,09 $
Last Close Price 0,07 $
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Garibaldi Thohir President Director & Chief Executive Officer
Edwin Soeryadjaya President Commissioner
Ah Hoo Chia Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lie Luckman Chief Financial Officer
Julius Aslan Chief Human Resources, IT Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT ADARO ENERGY TBK-30.23%2 356
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-20.88%42 628
GLENCORE PLC-24.77%31 238
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-10.46%11 174
COAL INDIA LIMITED-39.15%10 793
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-38.83%6 431
