PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM Committed on CSR Program While Covid-19 Pandemic in Ramadan

05/08/2020 | 11:09pm EDT

Jakarta, May 9, 2020 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM) distributed 18,878 food packages to the communities around the operational area. This program aims to overcome the social economic impact and well-being of the community caused by the current pandemic. In 2020, ANTAM directed its attention to CSR implementation for Covid-19 handling.

ANTAM's Human Resources Director, Luki Setiawan Suardi said:
'In the month of Ramadan 1441 H, ANTAM remains committed to delivering basic food packages which provided to the community as the first circle of the operational area. This action is a priority for ANTAM in maintaining harmony with stakeholders and supporting the social economic impacts amid the Covid-19 pandemic around the operational area.'

A total of 800 food packages, which consist of rice, flour, cooking oil, sweetened condensed milk, canned fish and instant noodles, were distributed to the communities in Tanjung Barat, on May 8, 2020. Distribution of food packages in the Jakarta area will continue on May 11, 2020 in around the Precious Metal Processing and Refinery Business Unit of 300 packages. Previously, 2,000 rice packages @3kg were distributed to communities in the Bogor area on May 6, 2020.

The distribution of food packages to embrace Ramadan 1441 H has started since April 2020 in the Southeast Sulawesi Nickel Mining Business Unit of 2,500 packages and Precious Metal Processing and Refinery Business Unit for 159 packages distributed continuously up to Ramadan. Also, on April 15, 2020, the West Kalimantan Bauxite Mining Business Unit carried out the distribution of 1,284 food packages, which will continue in this Ramadan for 1,215 packages. At the beginning of the Ramadan, the North Maluku Nickel Mining Business Unit had distributed 2,700 food packages. Meanwhile, the Gold Mining Business Unit has distributed 2,220 packages out of 8,220 food packages prepared to be distributed in stages during Ramadan this year.

Through this Ramadan momentum, ANTAM also conveyed to commit active in handling Covid-19 both to reduce the impact and to break the series of pandemic spread. ANTAM consistently prioritizes the safety and health of employees, customers and community within the Company. ANTAM is optimistic that with the cooperation of all parties, this pandemic can be handled and the state economy will improve again.

###

Disclaimer

PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk published this content on 09 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2020 03:08:06 UTC
