PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM'S Contribution to Support Targets of 20 Thousand Covid-19 Samples

Jakarta, July 3, 2020 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM) announced the Company was contributing one unit of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test equipment to Bogor District Government as a part of Company contribution to accelerating the Covid-19 Prevention in Bogor area. This initiative is one of ANTAM's programs to support the Government to cut off the virus transmission which inline with the Government's target to conduct a 20 thousand test specimen of Covid-19 in Indonesia on a daily basis. The PCR test equipment was handed by the ANTAM's Human Resources Director, Mr. Luki Setiawan Suardi, to the Bogor District Regent, Ms. Ade Yasin, on July 3, 2020.

ANTAM's Human Resources Director, Luki Setiawan Suardi, said:

'The distribution of PCR equipment is part of Company's commitment to support the Covid-19 prevention program. The moment are more special because of in unison with the month of ANTAM's 52 Anniversary. ANTAM is committing to synergize with the Government in Pandemic handling through the CSR Program. Therefore, We hope that this contribution will escalate the Covid-19 sample examination in the Bogor area.'

Since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreaks in Indonesia, ANTAM conducted a series of comprehensive mitigation to maintain the stability of Company's operation on it's each business unit to minimize the exposure of economic impact for the community around the Company's operation area. ANTAM undertakes the health and readiness discipline step which integrate with the Mining Industry Holding-MIND ID health and readiness protocol in the mine and plant areas by obliging the use of masks, physical distancing step, and temperature checks action.

ANTAM also synergizes with stakeholders in handling of pandemics transmission in community. The various program was being conducted from the community health socialization, assisted public sanitary hand washing apparatus, PPE assistance for the medical personnel, and distributing the essential food aid assistance. As per June 2020, ANTAM has realized a total budget of Rp8.4 billion for assistance support of Covid-19 handling.

