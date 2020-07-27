Log in
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : Attention for Recruitment Fraud on Behalf of ANTAM

07/27/2020 | 01:56am EDT

Jakarta - The pictures above is an example of a fraudulent document in the name of PT ANTAM Tbk (ANTAM). Please be careful of job vacancies that are not sourced from the corporate official accounts (Website: www.antam.com, Facebook: @OfficialAntam, Twitter: @OfficialAntam, Instagram: official.antam, YouTube: Official ANTAM). ANTAM is not responsible for any losses caused by recruitment fraud in the name of ANTAM.

Tips to Avoid Recruitment Fraud in the Name of ANTAM

  • Make sure that you have applied for a career opportunity at PT ANTAM Tbk through our the corporate official accounts (Website: www.antam.com, Facebook: @OfficialAntam, Twitter: @OfficialAntam, Instagram: official.antam, YouTube: Official ANTAM).
  • If you receive an e-mail, check the company e-mail domain, make sure the e-mail domain comes only from @antam.com. Beware of e-mail from public domain email. Example of fake e-mail address, such as: recruitment@ptantam, corsec@antamtbk, etc.
  • Employee recruitment process will be announced through the official website www.antam.com and / or e-mail recruitment@antam.com.
  • Be vigilant if you are asked for fees: ANTAM has never collected any fees (accommodation, transportation, test fees, and other fees) in the recruitment process.
  • Be careful if directed to the specified travel agent: ANTAM has never collaborated with any travel agent in the recruitment process.
  • Examine the grammar and logo on the summons: usually the logo used looks blurry and inaccurate and the language looks ambiguous if further investigated.
  • Check the Company's address and telephone number, ANTAM is located at Gedung Aneka Tambang, Jl. Letjen. T.B. Simatupang No. 1 Lingkar Selatan, Tanjung Barat, Jakarta 12530. Telp (021) 7891234. Fax (021) 7891224. Website: www.antam.com.
  • Be careful when submitting job application and personal documents to offers and / or vacancies information whose source is unclear. Verify the information back to the corporate official accounts (Website: www.antam.com, Facebook: @OfficialAntam, Twitter: @OfficialAntam, Instagram: official.antam, YouTube: Official ANTAM).

Tips on Following up Recruitment Fraud that abuse Company's Name
If you find out and / or get suspicious recruitment information and e-mail invitations by asking for certain rewards, you can make a confirmation request via e-mail to recruitment@antam.com and corsec@antam.com.

Block False Account Numbers

  • Visit the nearest bank in accordance with the account number stated in the fraud advertisement to report it;
  • Report fake account numbers used by fraudsters in the name of ANTAM;
  • The Bank will carry out further investigations;
  • Applying for a block of fake account numbers to reduce similar incidents.

Account Check. Before you transfer money for online transaction needs, check the recipient's account through: www.cekrekening.id. To confirm that the recipient's account has never been reported by the public or has been indicated as a crime. Furthermore, the public can report the account number along with the fraud mode and then verify it if the account number and mode is fraudulent.

Report to OJK. The Financial Services Authority (OJK) has also opened account fraud complaint services. You do this by photographing the screen, or screen capture SMS / e-mail, then sent to OJK via e-mail to consumer@ojk.go.id. In addition, the public can contact OJK consumer services through numbers 1-500-655.

###

Disclaimer

PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 05:55:12 UTC
