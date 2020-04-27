PT Astra International Tbk : Astra International 1Q Net Profit Fell 8%

By Nai Lun Tan



Indonesian conglomerate Astra International's first-quarter net profit fell 8% from a year earlier, due to lower contributions from its mining, energy and automotive businesses.

Net profit was 4.81 trillion rupiah ($312.6 million), while revenue declined 9% to IDR54.00 trillion, Astra said late Monday.

Lower coal prices and weakening consumer sentiment weighed on the company's financials during the quarter, Astra said.

The company also said its performance in April has been "adversely impacted" by the Covid-19 pandemic, and expects difficult conditions to persist "for some time."

"However, Astra Group has a strong financial position, which enables it to mitigate the risks it faces in this increasingly challenging environment," the company said.

Write to Nai Lun Tan at nailun.tan@wsj.com