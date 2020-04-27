Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  PT Astra International Tbk    ASII   ID1000122807

PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK

(ASII)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Astra International Tbk : Astra International 1Q Net Profit Fell 8%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 10:03pm EDT

By Nai Lun Tan

Indonesian conglomerate Astra International's first-quarter net profit fell 8% from a year earlier, due to lower contributions from its mining, energy and automotive businesses.

Net profit was 4.81 trillion rupiah ($312.6 million), while revenue declined 9% to IDR54.00 trillion, Astra said late Monday.

Lower coal prices and weakening consumer sentiment weighed on the company's financials during the quarter, Astra said.

The company also said its performance in April has been "adversely impacted" by the Covid-19 pandemic, and expects difficult conditions to persist "for some time."

"However, Astra Group has a strong financial position, which enables it to mitigate the risks it faces in this increasingly challenging environment," the company said.

Write to Nai Lun Tan at nailun.tan@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK
04/20Standard Chartered, Astra Agree to Reduce Sale Price of Indonesia Lender
DJ
04/20Standard Chartered, Astra International agree to reduced sale price for stake..
RE
02/27PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK : Astra International Posts Flat Net Profit
DJ
02/18SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most markets climb as virus spread slows; Singapore lead..
RE
01/30SOUTHEAST ASIA : Markets fall as coronavirus death toll rises, Vietnam down over..
RE
01/29SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Markets fall as China virus spreads
RE
2019Bangkok Bank to buy Indonesian lender for $2.7 billion in overseas expansion
RE
2019Japan's SMFG most serious bidder for Indonesia's Bank Permata stake - regulat..
RE
2019Japan's SMFG, Singapore's OCBC compete for majority stake in Indonesian bank ..
RE
2019ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK PT : 9-Months Net Profit Fell 7.1% On Year
DJ
More news
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2020 220 443 B
EBIT 2020 23 875 B
Net income 2020 11 695 B
Debt 2020 62 063 B
Yield 2020 5,69%
P/E ratio 2020 9,77x
P/E ratio 2021 7,00x
EV / Sales2020 667x
EV / Sales2021 605x
Capitalization 146 955 B
Chart PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Astra International Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 6 395,68  IDR
Last Close Price 3 710,00  IDR
Spread / Highest target 132%
Spread / Average Target 72,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Prijono Sugiarto President Director
Budi Setiadharma President Commissioner
Endro Wahyono Chief Finance & Accounting Officer
Benny Halim Chief Corporate Information Technology Officer
Anthony John Liddell Nightingale Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK1.09%9 418
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.57%169 230
VOLKSWAGEN AG-30.25%66 910
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.3.90%39 315
BMW AG-30.00%34 068
DAIMLER AG-40.61%31 834
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group