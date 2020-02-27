PT Astra International Tbk : Astra International Posts Flat Net Profit

By Ben Otto



Indonesian automotive giant Astra International on Thursday reported flat net profit for 2019, with a decrease in sales costs offsetting lower revenue as the broader economy slowed.

Net profit was 21.707 trillion rupiah ($1.56 billion), compared with IDR21.673 trillion in 2018, the company said.

Revenue fell less than 1% to IDR237.166 trillion, it said.

Industry-wide, car sales fell more than 10% in 2019 as Southeast Asia's largest economy expanded at its slowest pace in four years.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com