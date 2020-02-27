Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  PT Astra International Tbk    ASII   ID1000122807

PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK

(ASII)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PT Astra International Tbk : Astra International Posts Flat Net Profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 06:19am EST

By Ben Otto

Indonesian automotive giant Astra International on Thursday reported flat net profit for 2019, with a decrease in sales costs offsetting lower revenue as the broader economy slowed.

Net profit was 21.707 trillion rupiah ($1.56 billion), compared with IDR21.673 trillion in 2018, the company said.

Revenue fell less than 1% to IDR237.166 trillion, it said.

Industry-wide, car sales fell more than 10% in 2019 as Southeast Asia's largest economy expanded at its slowest pace in four years.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK
06:19aPT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK : Astra International Posts Flat Net Profit
DJ
02/18SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most markets climb as virus spread slows; Singapore lead..
RE
01/30SOUTHEAST ASIA : Markets fall as coronavirus death toll rises, Vietnam down over..
RE
01/29SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Markets fall as China virus spreads
RE
2019Bangkok Bank to buy Indonesian lender for $2.7 billion in overseas expansion
RE
2019Japan's SMFG most serious bidder for Indonesia's Bank Permata stake - regulat..
RE
2019Japan's SMFG, Singapore's OCBC compete for majority stake in Indonesian bank ..
RE
2019ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK PT : 9-Months Net Profit Fell 7.1% On Year
DJ
2019Gojek's twin chiefs eye dual listing, bigger regional share
RE
2019Southeast Asia stocks - Most fall on China growth slowdown; Philippines leads..
RE
More news
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2019 240 572 B
EBIT 2019 26 262 B
Net income 2019 21 484 B
Debt 2019 64 902 B
Yield 2019 3,84%
P/E ratio 2019 11,4x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 1 018x
EV / Sales2020 986x
Capitalization 244 925 B
Chart PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Astra International Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 7 850,17  IDR
Last Close Price 6 050,00  IDR
Spread / Highest target 45,5%
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Prijono Sugiarto President Director
Budi Setiadharma President Commissioner
Endro Wahyono Chief Finance & Accounting
Benny Halim Chief Corporate Information Technology Officer
Anthony John Liddell Nightingale Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK-0.82%17 525
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.39%189 314
VOLKSWAGEN AG-11.68%85 424
DAIMLER AG-18.60%46 765
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.14%46 426
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-12.57%45 728
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group