PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK

(BBCA)
News 
News

Southeast Asia stocks: Most markets fall as pandemic fears deepen; Indonesia dives 2.5%

02/27/2020 | 12:27am EST
A Singapore Exchange (SGX) sign sits outside its premises at the central business district in Singapore

Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday as the virus' spread to shores beyond China made investors swiftly reassess its potential economic impact, with the Indonesian index <.JKSE> slipping to a nearly three-year low.

The number of new coronavirus infections inside China was for the first time overtaken by fresh cases elsewhere on Wednesday, with Italy and Iran emerging as new epicenters of the rapidly spreading flu-like virus.

U.S. health authorities, having confirmed 59 cases so far, warned that a pandemic is likely.

"Concerns surrounding the latest development of coronavirus continue to dominate the market, which is expected to stay choppy to any latest development of the outbreak," Mizuho Bank said in a note to clients.Leading losses in the region, Indonesian shares fell up to 2.5% and were on track for a fifth session of losses.

The index was dragged lower by losses in financial stocks, with Bank Rakyat Indonesia slumping 6%, while Bank Central Asia slipped nearly 2%.

Singapore shares were headed for their worst week since last August, with financials being the biggest laggards.

Heavyweights Capitaland Ltd and DBS Group Holdings shed 1.63% and 0.53%, respectively.

Thai shares flitted between positive and negative territory for most of the session, while the Vietnamese index dropped to its lowest in more than a year.

Bucking the sombre mood, the Malaysian bourse gained 0.3%, with Public Bank Bhd and Hong Leong Bank Bhd climbing 0.5% and 2.2% after both lenders reported higher quarterly numbers on Wednesday.

"The gain was aided by a potential resolution to the political impasse and an economic stimulus expected to be unveiled today," said Imran Yusof, a senior analyst with MIDF Research.

"The idea is that the stimulus will be enough to arrest the economic happenings that Malaysia is facing at the moment," Yusof added.

(Reporting by A K Pranav; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPITALAND LIMITED -0.81% 3.67 End-of-day quote.0.00%
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -0.92% 24.85 End-of-day quote.-0.20%
HONG LEONG BANK BERHAD 0.40% 15.12 End-of-day quote.0.80%
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK -1.68% 32100 End-of-day quote.-1.23%
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK -0.44% 4480 End-of-day quote.-0.44%
PUBLIC BANK BERHAD 0.69% 17.52 End-of-day quote.0.81%
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2020 77 645 B
EBIT 2020 45 178 B
Net income 2020 32 295 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,26%
P/E ratio 2020 24,5x
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Capi. / Sales2020 10 193x
Capi. / Sales2021 9 245x
Capitalization 791 426 B
Chart PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 32 141,52  IDR
Last Close Price 32 100,00  IDR
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jahja Setiaatmadja President Director
Djohan Emir Setijoso President Commissioner
Lay Susiana Santoso Head-Corporate Finance Group
Nur Hermawan Thendean EVP-Strategic Information Technology Group
Tonny Kusnadi Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-1.23%57 718
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.64%168 446
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-1.20%65 191
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED7.96%49 795
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-0.97%48 988
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-10.35%46 403
