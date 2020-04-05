Log in
PT BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK

(BMRI)
PT Bank Mandiri Persero Tbk : Indonesia's Bank Mandiri plans bond sale in May

04/05/2020

Indonesia's second-largest bank by assets PT Bank Mandiri said on Sunday it plans to sell 1 trillion rupiah ($61 million) worth of bonds next month to fund business expansion.

It will be the first stage of its overall plan to sell a maximum of 20 trillion rupiah in bonds within the next two years, the lender said in a statement.

The proceeds will be used "to strengthen its funding structure in supporting future business expansion," the bank said.

The bond sales will be offered in two tranches - 5-year bonds with an indicative coupon rate of 7.5%-8.6% and 7-year bonds with 8.3%-9.4% indicative coupon rates.

Bank Mandiri plans to start marketing the bonds on Monday, with the offering period scheduled for May 5-6.

The lender has appointed five domestic investment banks to arrange the sales.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Financials (IDR)
Sales 2020 95 674 B
EBIT 2020 50 463 B
Net income 2020 29 112 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,68%
P/E ratio 2020 7,48x
P/E ratio 2021 6,75x
Capi. / Sales2020 2 317x
Capi. / Sales2021 2 140x
Capitalization 221 667 B
Chart PT BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8 018,23  IDR
Last Close Price 4 750,00  IDR
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 68,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Royke Tumilaar President Director
Kartika Wirjoatmodjo President Commissioner
Panji Irawan Operation Director
Silvano Winston Rumantir Finance Director
Rico Usthavia Franz Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK0.65%13 491
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-39.71%276 750
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.57%255 518
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.32%205 230
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-43.13%185 227
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.02%135 607
