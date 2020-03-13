Information Disclosure : Regarding Plan on Buyback of Shares in Significantly Fluctuating Market Conditions

1. Notification and Disclosure to OJK, IDX, and the 13th of March 2020 Company website. 2. Buyback Period 16th of March 2020 until 15th of June 2020 PRELIMINARY

The current economic condition is experiencing a slowdown and pressure both regionally and nationally, partly caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, trading conditions in IDX since the beginning of 2020 to March 9th, 2020, experienced significant pressure, which was indicated by the decline of Composite Stock Price Index by 18.46%. For this reason, in order to provide economic stimulus and to reduce the impact of market which significantly fluctuated, OJK issued SEOJK No. 3 / SEOJK.04 / 2020, which aims to relax the conditions for Issuers or Public Companies to carry out corporate actions for buyback shares without violating applicable laws and regulations.

The Company plans to repurchase the Company's shares which issued and listed in the IDX with maximum amount is not more than Rp1,800,000,000,000 (one trillion eight hundred billion Rupiah). In accordance with SEOJK No. 3/SEOJK.04 / 2020, the repurchased number of shares will not exceed 20% (twenty percent) of paid-up capital and must be kept at least 7.5% of its free float.

The Company believes that the Share Buyback will not affect the Company's financial performance due to the Company has sufficient capital to support its financing plan and the Company's business activities.

SHARES REPURCHASE EXPENSES ESTIMATION AND

NOMINAL VALUE OF ALL SHARES THAT WILL BE PURCHASED

The Buyback will use internal cash of the Company with maximum amount not more than Rp1,800,000,000,000 (one trillion eight hundred billion Rupiah). Projected cost has not included any other costs incurred yet such as Brokerage fees and other costs related to Share Buyback.

In accordance with SEOJK No. 3 / SEOJK.04 / 2020, the number of shares to be repurchased will not exceed 20% (twenty percent) of paid-up capital and must keep at least 7.5% of its free float.

ESTIMATION OF COMPANY DECLINING INCOME AS A RESULT OF SHARES

REPURCHASE AND IMPACT OF COMPANY FINANCING EXPENSES

Assuming the Buyback amount is Rp1,800,000,000,000 (one trillion eight hundred billion Rupiah), then Assets and Equity will decrease by Rp1,800,000,000,000 (one trillion eight hundred billion Rupiah). We conclude the Buyback will not impact the Company Profit and Loss because the cost of transaction should not be material.

In addition, the potential cost from the transfer of assets in the form of Cash to Treasury Stock is not expected to significantly affect the Company's revenue. For these matters, the Company believes that the Buyback transaction will not have any material adverse effect to the Company's business activities, as the Company has sufficient capital and cash flow to carry out financing transactions in conjunction with the Company's business activities.