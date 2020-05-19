Log in
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT BANK NEGARA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK

(BBNI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

PT Bank Negara Indonesia Persero Tbk : Bank Negara Indonesia 1Q Profit Rose 4.3%

05/19/2020 | 09:01pm EDT

By Ben Otto

Bank Negara Indonesia posted a 4.3% rise in first-quarter profit as stronger interest income offset a decline in non-interest income and a steep rise in provisioning due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Net profit in quarter was 4.253 trillion rupiah ($288.0 million) compared with IDR4.076 trillion a year ago, the Indonesian state-controlled lender said late Tuesday.

Net interest income rose 7.7% to IDR9.539 trillion, while non-interest income fell 19% to IDR2.091 trillion.

BNI said provisioning amid the Covid-19 pandemic rose 31% to IDR2.271 trillion, with the bank's non-performing loan ratio increasing to 2.4% from 1.9%. Its NPL coverage ratio climbed to 243% from 134%.

BNI said Indonesian banks could face a liquidity challenge throughout 2020 as Covid-19 fears have driven funds from emerging markets to safe havens. The bank now forecasts full-year loan growth of 2%-4%, down from 10%-12% initially, and NPL of 3.7%-4.5%, up from 2.0%-2.2%.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PT BANK NEGARA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK 5.71% 3520 End-of-day quote.-55.16%
TBK CO., LTD. 1.12% 450 End-of-day quote.-1.32%
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2020 54 393 B
EBIT 2020 28 351 B
Net income 2020 14 092 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,51%
P/E ratio 2020 4,48x
P/E ratio 2021 4,08x
Capi. / Sales2020 1 207x
Capi. / Sales2021 1 113x
Capitalization 65 643 B
Chart PT BANK NEGARA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT BANK NEGARA INDONESIA (
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 6 085,83 IDR
Last Close Price 3 520,00 IDR
Spread / Highest target 153%
Spread / Average Target 72,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herry Sidharta President Director
Agus D. W. Martowardojo President Commissioner
Y. B. Hariantono MD-Information Technology & Operations
Prastowo Sigit Managing Director-Finance
Joni Swastanto Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT BANK NEGARA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK-55.16%4 197
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.16%164 565
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-9.43%59 832
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-16.95%43 106
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-16.33%42 609
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-29.99%39 698
Categories
