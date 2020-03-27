Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk    BBRI   ID1000118201

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK

(BBRI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southeast Asia stocks: Most gain on hopes of more virus stimulus measures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 12:35am EDT
An SGX sign is pictured at Singapore Stock Exchange

Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday as investors latched on to hopes of further stimulus measures to dull the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic, a day after U.S. unemployment filings surged to a record high.

Even as the surge in U.S. jobless claims reflected the magnitude of the virus' impact on the economy, it gave rise to hopes for further stimulus measures to tackle the economic fallout from the outbreak.

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to pass a massive $2 trillion stimulus package later on Friday to pump liquidity into the world's largest economy.

"Renewed hopes of the $2 trillion fiscal support from the U.S. reaching the economy in a timelier manner ... helped to break the recent fall for the market," Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG said."The market has clearly taken to the 3.28 million jobless claims as an indication that the U.S. administration could speed up the reach of this aid to Americans."

Indonesian shares jumped 7.7% and were headed for their best week in more than 10 years.

Bank Rakyat Indonesia surged 24.8% to mark a record intraday percentage gain after Bloomberg News reported it had revived its plan to sell a stake in its life insurance arm.

The Indonesian government said it was preparing to expand fiscal stimulus to cushion the economy from disruption due to the outbreak.

Singapore gained almost 3% to hit its highest in over a week and on course for its best week in nearly four years.

The city-state unveiled a new stimulus package on Thursday to combat the virus that threatens to push it into a recession.

Thai equities added 2.4% after the government said on Friday it was planning a "big scheme" of stimulus to help the economy hit by the outbreak.

Philippines lost as much as 2.3% before paring losses, but was still set for its best week since 2001 after robust gains in the three previous sessions.

By Arpit Nayak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (
12:35aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most gain on hopes of more virus stimulus measures
RE
03/16PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Investor Newsletter - Buyback
PU
03/10Indonesia state-owned companies plan up to $560 million share buyback - offic..
RE
02/27 SUNARSO : Indonesia wants top lender BRI, two state firms to work jointly-minis..
RE
02/27SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most markets fall as pandemic fears deepen; Indonesia di..
RE
02/27BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/18Southeast Asia travel app Traveloka launches credit card with Indonesia's Ban..
RE
01/31SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Extend losses as coronavirus fears deepen, Philippines f..
RE
01/23BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA PERSERO TBK PT : 4Q Profit Rose 8.3% on Year
DJ
01/14SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise on U.S.-China trade deal, Singapore leads
RE
More news
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2020 117 772 B
EBIT 2020 70 246 B
Net income 2020 36 970 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,94%
P/E ratio 2020 9,71x
P/E ratio 2021 8,57x
Capi. / Sales2020 3 051x
Capi. / Sales2021 2 795x
Capitalization 359 377 B
Chart PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 4 230,35  IDR
Last Close Price 2 940,00  IDR
Spread / Highest target 73,5%
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sunarso President Director
Andrinof A. Chaniago President Commissioner
Indra Utoyo Director-Information Technology & Operations
Haru Koesmahargyo Finance Director
Ahmad Fuad Rahmany Independent Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK-5.43%18 469
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%163 163
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-1.38%61 585
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.12%46 252
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-18.67%41 900
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.1.69%35 126
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group