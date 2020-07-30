PT Barito Pacific Tbk : 1H-2020 BRPT Performance

BRPT also owns a controlling share and consolidates PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (IDX: TPIA), Indonesia's largest and only integrated petrochemical company.

Barito Pacific (IDX: BRPT) is an integrated energy company based in Indonesia with multiple power and industrial assets. Through Star Energy, BRPT operates the largest geothermal company in Indonesia, which is also the third largest geothermal company in the world. Along with Indonesia Power, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PLN, BRPT is developing Java 9 & 10, a 2

PT BARITO PACIFIC TBK (IDX: BRPT) ANNOUNCED ITS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

Jakarta, 30 July 2020 - PT Barito Pacific Tbk. ("Barito Pacific", "BRPT" or the "Company") today released its consolidated financial statements for the six months period ended 30 June 2020. BRPT recorded consolidated net revenue of US$1,106 million, EBITDA of US$218 million and net profit after tax of US$24 million.

Agus Pangestu, the Company's President Director states that:

"In Q2-2020, Chandra Asri reported an improvement in performance relative to Q1-2020 driven by an uptick in industrial activity especially in China and NEA which has strengthened demand for polymers. While negative impact from Covid-19 will likely continue, we expect a stronger second half of the year.

Our ongoing expansion projects of MTBE and Butene-1 plants remain on track slated for completion in Q3-2020. Once completed, Chandra Asri will be the sole domestic producer for both these products.

Meanwhile, our geothermal business (Star Energy) continues to provide welcome stability at the Revenue and EBITDA levels and an increasing trend of net profit due to declining trend of interest expense over time. Additionally, Star Energy saw all three operating assets, Wayang Windu, Salak and Darajat maintain 90%+ capacity rates.

On a consolidated basis, we generated EBITDA margin of 19.7% and maintain a robust balance sheet position with Net Debt/Ebitda multiple of 3.9x.

Barito Pacific remains focused on initiatives to protect our staff, stakeholders and communities and prevent any outbreaks of Covid-19 in our facilities. At both our operating sites and head office we proactively promote preventive measures and stricter standard operating procedures. These initiatives include a dedicated Covid-19 task force with measures like physical distancing, detailed internal protocol and establishing maximum Work from Home capabilities for support staff."

1H-2020 Highlights: