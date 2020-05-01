PT BFI Finance Indonesia Tbk : Mediobanca drops plan to buy a stake in Indonesia's BFI due to COVID-19 crisis

Log in
05/01/2020 | 05:03am EDT
Italy's Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel presents a new business plan

Mediobanca has dropped plans to buy a stake in Indonesia's consumer credit operator BFI Finance because the COVID-19 emergency had made the deal "unrealistic", the Italian financial group said on Friday.

Mediobanca announced in August 2018 an agreement with an investor group called Trinugraha Consortium, which includes U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital, to buy a 19.9% stake in BFI Finance through its consumer credit unit Compass.

The completion of the deal was expected that same year, but legal problems delayed the closing. Trinugraha said the issues were resolved at the end of 2019, but since then the coronavirus crisis has battered many countries.

"The health emergency linked to COVID-19 has progressively changed ... the financials of the agreement," Mediobanca said in a statement, adding the accord had been rendered "unrealistic".

"In light of these considerations, Compass and the Trinugraha Consortium mutually agreed to terminate the agreement signed in August 2018," it added.

The bank said Compass would continue to explore growth opportunities in selected markets once the economic crisis had stabilised.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Crispian Balmer)
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2020 3 839 B
EBIT 2020 1 739 B
Net income 2020 404 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
P/E ratio 2021 5,18x
Capi. / Sales2020 1 279x
Capi. / Sales2021 1 112x
Capitalization 4 908 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 340,00  IDR
Last Close Price 328,00  IDR
Spread / Highest target 3,66%
Spread / Average Target 3,66%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,66%
EPS Revisions
