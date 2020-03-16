PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk : Annual Consolidated Financial Statements-Dec 31, 2019

/ #$%&() ' +,#$ * .& - , % '$01

Deloitte Asia Paciﬁc !"

ˆŸ § - Ÿ 2,953 « 2,970 Œ£ ž ¢ £ œ ¥¢¦ œ

-œ ¬

Inventories - net of allowance for decline in value of

1. The above ﬁnancial information as of December 31, 2019 was derived from the consolidated ﬁnancial statements which have been audited by Public Accounting Firm Imelda & Rekan (aﬃliate of Deloitte South East Asia Ltd., a member of Limited and Deloitte Network), which expressed an unmodiﬁed opinion with an other matters paragraph.

Financial information above as of December 31, 2018 is taken from consolidated ﬁnancial statements which have been audited by Public Accounting Firm Satrio Bing Eny & Rekan, which expressed an unmodiﬁed opinion with an other matters0paragraph.34)5

762 2

2. Basic earnings per share is calculated based on weighted average number of shares of 17,833,520,260 shares as of December 31, 2019 and 2018.