Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  PT. Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk    TPIA   ID1000090301

PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK

(TPIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk : Annual Consolidated Financial Statements-Dec 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 07:55pm EDT
/ #$%&()'+,#$*.&-,%'$01
DeloitteAsiaPaciﬁc!"
ˆŸ§-Ÿ2,953 «2,970 Œ£ž¢£œ¥¢¦ œ
¬

Head Oﬃce :

89Wisma Barito Paciﬁc Tower A, 7 Floor

Jl. Let. Jend. S. Parman Kav. 62-63

;=;:<>@?A

Phone : (021) 5307950 Fax : (021) 5308930

IIMP;KN=:HJLO?QRDGEBCF

Ciwandan, Cilegon, Banten Phone : (0254) 601501 Fax : (0254) 601838/843

SUVTWXYVZ]U[V^X[T`

µ·¸¹º»¸¼¿¾·½¸¶À

µ·¸¹º»¸¼¿¾·½¸¶À·µ¼¹Õ¸½º¶·

WVZUY[aST]`aVbXUST]

µ¼ÁÀ¹¶¸Â

nqrwmuvsx

pejl

ohh

t

cfgmnqrwmuvsx

cfg

mnqrwmuvsx jephejl

jephejl hdklo

hklod

i i yzm}~vƒg}fm

|ehkldekjh

'

t t

{

"

t

yzm}~vƒg}fm

|ehkekjh

hld

yzm}~vƒg}fm'

{

|ehkekjh "

hld

'"

{ t

t

nqrs nqrs

hophe hophe

t t

ÊnzË~ÈÆÌ ÅzÆ

wuvsx wuvsx

wuvsx wuvsx

†""šˆ'‡Œ ‹†"‡ˆŒ

‰ŠŒˆ

"Œ˜šÃ1,880,989Ž-'‡"ˆ'† 2,543,219

Cash and cash equivalents

660,158

726,714

Short-term bank loan

ŽŒˆ‰Š†‹Œ72-

"ˆŠ '‡Œ1,709,877 2,152,729

Trade accounts payable

Cash receipts from customers

Restricted cash in banks

3,146

18,144

Œ'‰Ž

171,112

390,490

Related parties

Cash paid to:

23,181

6,916

Selling expenses

(41,510)

(38,753)

Trade accounts receivable

Third parties

654,214

561,962

Suppliers

General and administrative expenses

(43,032)

(36,976)

Related parties

25,913

19,768

Other accounts payable

Directors and employees

Finance costs

(56,387)

(51,283)

Related parties

480

-

Third parties - net of allowance for

Gain (loss) on derivative ﬁnancial instruments

8,462

(4,788)

Cash generated from operations

Third parties

19,275

21,803

Share in net loss of an associate

(8,507)

(14,893)

Tax restitution received

impairment

losses of US$ 118

Taxes payable

3,988

4,163

Loss on foreign exchange - net

(2,470)

(8,053)

Payment of income taxes

thousand at December 31, 2019

Accrued expenses

10,209

6,925

Other gains - net

11,107

18,353

Customer advances

4,496

9,529

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

(December 31, 2018: US$ 243 thousand)

135,555

134,543

Current maturities of long-term liabilities:'‰Ž'ˆ""•šŽÃŒ‰- Š‡"ˆ'‡Œ

Bank loans

57,256

43,995

38,775

254,097

Other accounts receivable

8,067

6,079

Bonds payable

Ž-‡† -Œ"ˆ†'

(15,128)

(71,781)

Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment

Inventories - net of allowance for decline in value of

10,791

24,957

Payment of advance for purchase of property,

Total Current Liabilities

'Ž'ˆ‰˜783,962™"680,250

23,647

182,316

US$ 9,141 thousand at December 31, 2019

plant and equipment

ˆŽ-'˜ŒŠ'† Ž- Ž‹‰† ""šˆ'‡Œ

Investment in shares

(December 31, 2018: US$ 7,061 thousand)

292,583

260,417

Deferred tax liabilities - net

140,927

139,939

Items that will not be reclassiﬁed subsequently

Placement on other current ﬁnancial assets

Prepaid taxes

155,018

154,039

Long-term liabilities - net of current maturities:

to proﬁt or loss:

Interest received

Other current assets

108,684

76,013

Bank loans

267,230

136,165

Remeasurement of deﬁned beneﬁts

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

Bonds payable

452,508

402,948

obligation, net of tax

(1,754)

920

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

Total Current Assets

1,389,124

1,395,717

Derivative ﬁnancial liabilities

3,509

10,126

Items that may be reclassiﬁed subsequently

Post-employment beneﬁts obligation

39,631

31,679

to proﬁt or loss:

"˜šÃŒŽ- "Šˆ'‡Œ

Ž‹‰†"‡ˆŒ

Decommissioning cost

2,452

2,302

Net fair value gain on available-for-sale

Proceeds from short-term bank loans

Total Noncurrent Liabilities

906,257

723,159

ﬁnancial assets

2,011

-

Investment in an associate

-

8,507

Proceeds from long-term bank loans

Foreign currency translation adjustment

273

(322)

1,690,219

1,403,409

Proceeds from bonds payable

""šˆ'‡ŒŽ

Total other comprehensive income for the year,

Advances for purchase of property, plant

Payment of short-term bank loans

Ä‹'ˆ™

net of tax

530

598

Payment of long-term bank loans

§-Ÿ«¤

¢ž¥¢¦£œ¡ž¥

Œ

and equipment

64,462

21,982

œ ¬

-

œ

ˆŽ-'‰˜ŒŠ'† Ž-

Payment of bonds payable

Derivative ﬁnancial assets

136

1,742

Capital stock - Rp 200 par value per share

24,177

182,914

Authorized - 61,323,928,320 shares

ˆ˜™"Ž

Dividend payment:

Claims for tax refund

6,776

6,505

''Ž˜™‡‰'‹""š‡ˆŽ

The Company

Issued and fully paid -

Restricted cash in banks

4,572

9,098

Owners of the Company

22,882

181,651

Subsidiary

17,833,520,260 shares

380,947

380,947

Withdrawal of restricted cash in banks

Property, plant and equipment - net of

Additional paid-in capital

459,075

459,075

Non-controlling interests

765

665

ÿ'÷"

Other comprehensive income

(2,991)

(3,543)

Proﬁt for the year

23,647

182,316

Interest and ﬁnancial charges paid

·Ÿ›'

'""'

Payment of transaction costs

"'ÿ÷

¤

'""

1,868,924

2,591,920

(1,549,101)

(2,051,677)

(80,861)

(83,267)

238,962

456,976

53,927

69,751

(54,756)

(123,212)

238,133

403,515

(322,913)

(336,846)

(62,333)

(17,183)

(18)

(124)

(39,722)

(25,318)

12,835

9,913

281

7

(411,870)

(369,551)

575

-

192,007

171

53,709

69,057

(503)

-

(46,656)

(91,931)

(25,737)

-

(32,285)

(80,924)

(977)

(735)

19,524

2,675

(47,454)

(47,279)

(5,022)

(820)

US$ 1,455,180 thousand at December 31, 2019

Appropriated

(December 31, 2018: US$ 1,367,313 thousand)

1,983,188 1,726,965 Unappropriated

Other noncurrent assets

¤£œ¡ž¥œ

Total Noncurrent Assets

2,062,087 1,777,769

œŸ¦£¢¥§‹©-†

š‡Ä‹'ˆ™"Ž

Žˆ"šŒŽš""ˆ'3,451,211Œ† ®Ä‹™3,173,486

22,939

19,339

ˆ"šŽ-'˜ŒŠ ' -Žˆ˜

™‡'‹""š‡ˆŽ

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

895,570

908,573

Owners of the Company

23,434 182,408

†ˆ®'†˜

Non-controlling interests

Œ˜'Š"š†ˆŒ‹Ä®

1,755,540

1,764,391

743 506

®Œ˜Ä‹'Šš†Œ

œˆžŸœ¡¢¤¥¦¨§'©œ¢¤£™ž24,177 182,914

5,452

5,686

'† ‰"‡™Ž‡"

1,760,992

1,770,077

®Œ˜Ä‹'Šš†Œ

""'† 'Œ˜"‰‡

3,451,211

3,173,486

®Ž™"‰†

®Ÿ¯

³²°´ ª'«Œ

¥¢žœ¥

¬

¬

­

±

107,181

(149,786)

(66,556)

(115,822)

726,714

842,536

660,158

726,714

1. The above ﬁnancial information as of December 31, 2019 was derived from the consolidated ﬁnancial statements which have been audited by Public Accounting Firm Imelda & Rekan (aﬃliate of Deloitte South East Asia Ltd., a member of Limited and Deloitte Network), which expressed an unmodiﬁed opinion with an other matters paragraph.

Financial information above as of December 31, 2018 is taken from consolidated ﬁnancial statements which have been audited by Public Accounting Firm Satrio Bing Eny & Rekan, which expressed an unmodiﬁed opinion with an other matters0paragraph.34)5

762 2

2. Basic earnings per share is calculated based on weighted average number of shares of 17,833,520,260 shares as of December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Disclaimer

PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 23:54:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEM
07:55pPT CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK : Annual Consolidated Financial Statements-Dec..
PU
02/25SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Slightly higher as markets stabilise, virus fears linger
RE
01/29SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most markets climb after Tuesday's selloff; virus fears ..
RE
01/14CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK PT : Notice of Extraordinary GMS (Ads)
PU
01/13Indonesia, UAE sign business deals worth about $23 billion - Widodo
RE
01/13UAE's ADNOC agrees gas, petrochem deals with two Indonesian firms -WAM
RE
01/13Indonesia, UAE sign business deal worth about $23 billion - Widodo
RE
01/03CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK PT : Disclosure of Information - Affiliated Trans..
PU
2019CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK PT : CAP Results for the Period Ended September 3..
PU
2019CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK PT : Disclosure of Information - Increase of Capi..
PU
More news
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2019 29 148 B
EBIT 2019 2 798 B
Net income 2019 1 398 B
Debt 2019 4 104 B
Yield 2019 0,69%
P/E ratio 2019 65,6x
P/E ratio 2020 41,8x
EV / Sales2019 3 977x
EV / Sales2020 3 338x
Capitalization 115 918 B
Chart PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK
Duration : Period :
PT. Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5 750,00  IDR
Last Close Price 6 500,00  IDR
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target -11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erwin Ciputra President Director
Djoko Suyanto President Commissioner
Chatri Eamsobhana Vice President Director-Operations
Andre Khor Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
M. Adhi Rachman General Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK2.77%7 867
AIR LIQUIDE-16.52%54 989
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-1.34%53 126
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-19.96%20 147
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION-4.39%16 149
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-50.42%15 624
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group