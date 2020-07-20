PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk : DBS Bank extends USD195 million Financing and Digital Platforms to Chandra Asri to navigate the new normal

Press Release

DBS Bank extends USD195 million Financing and Digital Platforms to Chandra Asri to navigate the new normal

DBS Bank provides financing for Chandra Asri to help the company maintain financial resilience Digital capability enables Chandra Asri to maintain robust and sustainable business processes

Jakarta, July 20, 2020 - DBS Bank has partnered with PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (Chandra Asri) to extend financing, and support the implementation of its digital platforms, DBS IDEAL and DBS RAPID. This has helped to ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of day-to-day business activities, in maintaining sustainable business processes and operations in the new normal of the pandemic period.

DBS Bank has partnered with Chandra Asri since 2005, and supported the Company with a variety of banking services, such as cash management, trade facilities, treasury, debt capital markets advisory, and financing that focuses on the comprehensive needs of the customer.

DBS Bank has extended USD195 million (Rp2.9 trillion) trade financing and revolving credit facility for Chandra Asri to meet the company's working capital needs. DBS Bank sees that despite the current pandemic, domestic demand for Chandra Asri's products remains high, as it is used to produce the raw materials for medical equipment such as masks and personal protective equipment (PPE).

To be able to meet domestic demand, Chandra Asri is continuing with normal operations by implementing strict safety protocols, including restricting physical presence at the plant to critical workers, and implementing a split-team arrangement for support staff to work from home. During the period of large- scale social restrictions (PSBB), Chandra Asri deployed DBS Bank's digital corporate banking service, DBS IDEAL, to ensure hassle-free payment transactions and undisrupted sales and billing processes to serve the end customer.

"We reaffirm our commitment to support Chandra Asri as a long-term corporate customer of DBS Bank, in dealing with the current situation, including by providing financing so that they can continue to grow their business. In addition since May, Chandra Asri has been using our digital corporate banking service, DBS RAPID (Real Time Application Programming Interface), to fulfill its financial needs, especially during these dynamic times by digitizing the banking transaction process to ensure business sustainability," said

Kunardy Lie, Corporate Banking Director, PT Bank DBS Indonesia.