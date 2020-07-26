PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk : Interim Financial Statements-Jun 30, 2020 (Ads)

PT CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
The Indonesia's Leading and Preferred Petrochemical Company
Plant :
Jl. Raya Anyer Km. 123
Ciwandan, Cilegon, Banten
Phone : (0254) 601501 Fax : (0254) 601838/843
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
(Expressed in US$ '000, unless otherwise stated)
ASSETS
June 30,
December 31,
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
CURRENT ASSETS
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Cash and cash equivalents
648,998
660,158
Short-term bank loan
70,000
72
Restricted cash in banks
2,928
3,146
Trade accounts payable
Related parties
25,927
23,181
Trade accounts receivable
Third parties
461,968
654,214
Related parties
8,394
25,913
Other accounts payable
7,156
19,755
Third parties - net of allowance for
Taxes payable
2,424
3,988
Accrued expenses
7,333
10,209
impairment losses of US$ 118 thousand
Customer advances
8,584
4,496
at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
82,531
135,555
Current maturities of long-term liabilities:
64,688
57,256
Other accounts receivable
6,646
8,067
Bank loans
Bonds payable
17,480
10,791
Inventories - net of allowance for decline in value of
Total Current Liabilities
665,560
783,962
US$ 9,141 thousand at June 30, 2020
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
and December 31, 2019
245,654
292,583
Deferred tax liabilities - net
95,057
140,927
Prepaid taxes
134,586
155,018
Long-term liabilities - net of current maturities:
Other current assets
104,396
108,684
Bank loans
307,383
267,230
Bonds payable
482,039
452,508
Total Current Assets
1,234,133
1,389,124
Derivative financial liabilities
8,854
3,509
Post-employment benefits obligation
39,288
39,631
Decommissioning cost
2,452
2,452
NONCURRENT ASSETS
Total Noncurrent Liabilities
935,073
906,257
Investment in an associate
-
-
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,600,633
1,690,219
Advances for purchase of property, plant and
EQUITY
equipment
52,929
64,462
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Derivative financial assets
-
136
Capital stock - Rp 200 par value per share
Claims for tax refund
6,586
6,776
Authorized - 61,323,928,320 shares
Issued and fully paid -
Restricted cash in banks
4,572
4,572
17,833,520,260 shares
380,947
380,947
Property, plant and equipment - net of
Additional paid-in capital
459,075
459,075
accumulated depreciation of
Other comprehensive income
(7,845)
(2,991)
Retained earnings
US$ 1,506,153 thousand at June 30, 2020
Appropriated
22,939
22,939
(December 31, 2019 : US$ 1,455,180 thousand)
2,026,308
1,983,188
Unappropriated
865,714
895,570
Other noncurrent assets
2,331
2,953
Total equity attributable to owners of
Total Noncurrent Assets
2,092,726
2,062,087
the Company
1,720,830
1,755,540
Non-controlling interests
5,396
5,452
TOTAL EQUITY
1,726,226
1,760,992
TOTAL ASSETS
3,326,859
3,451,211
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
3,326,859
3,451,211
Notes:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six-months period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Expressed in US$ '000, unless otherwise stated)
June 30,
2020
2019
NET REVENUES
841,436
1,053,661
COST OF REVENUES
852,634
920,631
GROSS PROFIT (LOSS)
(11,198)
133,030
Selling expenses
(19,956)
(22,807)
General and administrative expenses
(16,484)
(17,892)
Finance costs
(31,258)
(30,299)
Gain on derivative financial instruments
1,450
3,163
Share in net loss of an associate
-
(8,507)
Loss on foreign exchange - net
(8,805)
(2,287)
Other gains and losses - net
10,469
1,043
PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAX
(75,782)
55,444
INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE) - NET
45,870
(22,100)
PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
(29,912)
33,344
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently
to profit or loss:
Remeasurement of defined benefits
obligation, net of tax
-
(1,114)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently
to profit or loss:
Hedging instrument entered into for
cashflow hedge
(4,854)
-
Net fair value gain on available-for-sale
financial assets
-
928
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
144
Total other comprehensive income for the period,
net of tax
(4,854)
(42)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
FOR THE PERIOD
(34,766)
33,302
PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Owners of the Company
(29,856)
32,919
Non-controlling interests
(56)
425
Profit (loss) for the period
(29,912)
33,344
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Owners of the Company
(34,710)
32,757
Non-controlling interests
(56)
545
Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)
For the Period
(34,766)
33,302
BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE
(In full U.S. Dollar amount)
(0.0017)
0.0018
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
CASH FLOWS
For the six-months period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Expressed in US$ '000, unless otherwise stated)
June 30,
2020
2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING
ACTIVITIES
Cash receipts from customers
946,732
1,066,413
Cash paid to:
Suppliers, Directors and employees
(1,021,454)
(1,107,103)
Cash generated from operations
(74,722)
(40,690)
Tax restitution received
-
34,206
Payment of income taxes
(12,168)
(35,640)
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
(86,890)
(42,124)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment
(69,961)
(106,785)
Payment of advance for purchase of property,
plant and equipment
-
(45,218)
Placement on other current financial assets
-
(12,199)
Withdrawal on other current financial assets
12,141
-
Withdrawal of restricted cash in banks
211
16,685
Interest received
3,877
3,995
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(53,732)
(143,522)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from bonds payable
54,713
51,807
Proceeds from short-term bank loans
95,000
-
Payment of short-term bank loans
(25,072)
-
Dividend payment:
The Company
-
(25,698)
Subsidiary
(686)
(869)
Payment of long-term bank loans
(29,635)
(36,588)
Interest and financial charges paid
(30,048)
(25,865)
Payment of transaction costs
(2,105)
(4,970)
Payment of bonds payable
(12,000)
-
Proceeds from long-term bank loans
79,295
150,068
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
129,462
107,885
NET DECREASE IN CASH
AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(11,160)
(77,761)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT
BEGINNING OF PERIOD
660,158
726,714
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT
END OF PERIOD
648,998
648,953
The above financial information as of June 30, 2020 (unaudited) was derived from the interim consolidated financial statements and December 31, 2019 was derived from the consolidated financial statements which have been audited by Public Accounting Firm Imelda & Rekan (affiliate of Deloitte South East Asia Ltd., a member of Deloitte Asia Pacific Limited and Deloitte Network), which expressed an unmodified opinion with an other matters paragraph.
Basic earnings per share is calculated based on weighted average number of shares of 17,833,520,260 shares as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019.
