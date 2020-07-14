PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk : Notice of Annual GMS

PT CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK

Domiciled in Jakarta

(the "Company")

NOTICE

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

To the shareholders, the Board of Directors of the Company hereby conveys the invitation of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting"), which will be held on:

Day/Date : Wednesday, 5 August 2020 Venue : Wisma Barito Pacific Tower B, M Floor Jl. Let. Jend. S. Parman Kav. 62-63 Jakarta 11410 Time : 02.00 PM Western Indonesian Time - finish

Agenda of the Meeting

1. Approval of the Company's Annual Report and the Report of Supervisory Duties of the Board of Commissioners, as well as ratification of the Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year of 2019.

2. Determination of the use of the Company's net profit for the financial year of 2019.

3. Determination of salary/honorarium and other remuneration of the members of the Board of Commissioners and the Board of Directors of the Company.

4. Appointment of Public Accounting Firm to audit the Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year of 2020.

5. Changes of the Company's Articles of Association.

6. Report of Use of Proceeds Realization of the Shelf Registration Bonds II Chandra Asri Petrochemical Phase I of 2018, Shelf Registration Bonds II Chandra Asri Petrochemical Phase II of 2019 and Shelf Registration Bonds II Chandra Asri Petrochemical Phase III of 2020.

Explanation of Meeting Agenda

1. The 1st to 4th Agenda is a routine agenda held in the Company's Meeting. This is in accordance with provisions of the Company's Article of Association, Financial Service Authority Regulation No. 15/POJK.04/2020 on Plan and Implementation of the General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Companies ("POJK No. 15/2020") and Law No. 40 of 2007 regarding Limited Liability Companies.

2. The 5th Agenda is held in the context of adjusting the provisions of the Company's Articles of Association as required by POJK No. 15/2020, and there is an addition of supporting business activities of the Company in the provisions of Article 3, Purpose and Objective and Business Activities.

3. The 6th Agenda is held to comply with the provisions of Financial Services Authority Regulation No. 30/POJK.04/2015 on the Realization Report on the Use of Proceeds of Public Offerings.

Notes Regarding the Meeting

(i) The Company will not deliver any separate invitation to the shareholders and this Notice shall serve as an official invitation to the Company's shareholders.

(ii)To apply a clean and healthy life behavior during the Covid-19 pandemic as stipulated in the Governor Regulation of the Special Capital Region of Jakarta No. 51 of 2020 on the Implementation of Large Scale Social Restrictions during the Transition Period to Achieve a Healthy, Safe and Productive Community and in accordance with the Financial Services Authority Regulation No. 16/POJK.04/2020 on the Implementation of Electronic General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Companies, the Company hereby advise that the shareholders not to physically present in the Meeting and request the shareholders to provide an electronic power of attorney to the appointed employee of PT Raya Saham Registra ("Registra") through eASY.KSEI system managed by PT Kustodian Sentral Indonesia ("KSEI') ("E-Proxy").

(iii) In the event that a shareholder is unable to provide a power of attorney through eASY.KSEI system, an authorization can be granted using a physical power of attorney to Registra. The form of physical power of attorney can be downloaded directly from the Company's website (http://www.chandra-asri.com/investor-relations/public-announcements) from the date of this

Notice until the date of the Meeting.

(iv) A member of the Board of Directors and the Board of Commissioners as well as an employee of the Company cannot act as the proxy of a shareholder in the Meeting.

(v) The shareholders who are entitled to attend or be represented by E-Proxy or physical power of attorney in this Meeting are the Company's shareholders whose names are registered in the Shareholders Register of the Company on Monday, 13 July 2020 until 04.00 PM Western Indonesia Time and the Company's shareholders in the securities account held in collective deposit by KSEI after the market closing on the Indonesia Stock Exchange on Monday, 13 July 2020.

(vi) The Agenda's materials of the Meeting and the rules of the Meeting can be downloaded directly from the Company's website (http://www.chandra-asri.com/investor-relations/public-announcements) from the date of this Notice until the date the Meeting.

(vii) The shareholders who have given an authorisation through E-Proxy or a physical power of attorney can still follow the proceedings of the Meeting electronically. The Company will send a link that can be accessed by the shareholders after receiving a written request from the shareholder which is submitted to e-mail address: erri.riani@capcx.com, by attaching a copy of E-Proxy or physical power of attorney, at the soonest 5 (five) working days before the Meeting is held.

(viii) To simplify the arrangement and keep the orderly of the Meeting as well as to apply a clean and healthy life behavior during Covid-19 pandemic, the shareholders or their proxies present in the Meeting are kindly requested to follow the Prevention Protocol of Corona Virus (Covid-19) Spread below, and shall present in the Meeting venue no later than 30 (thirty) minutes before the Meeting begins.

The Prevention Protocol of Corona Virus (Covid-19) Spread

In accordance with the applicable laws and regulations and in the effort to prevent the spread of

Covid-19 virus, the Company hereby stipulate the following conditions:

a. Considering capacity of the Meeting room and in order to maintain physical distancing, the number of participants that can present in the Meeting room is maximum 20 (twenty) persons.

b. The shareholders or their proxies that are indicated to have symptoms of being infected with the Covid-19 virus (such as cough, fever, flu and/or others) are not permitted to attend the Meeting.

c. The shareholders or their proxies shall use mask when they are in the building area where the Meeting is held and during the Meeting.

d. The shareholders or their proxies who present in the Meeting shall bring the original Covid-19 rapid test results that is issued by a trusted laboratory or hospital maximum 3 (three) days

before the date of the Meeting, where the results shall contain at least the name of the shareholder or their proxy who presents in the Meeting.

e. The shareholders or their proxies shall follow health procedures, whetther imposed by the Company or the building management where the Meeting is held.

f. The shareholders or their proxies shall implement physical distancing policy according to the direction of the Meeting's officers and the building management where the Meeting is held.

g. In the event that the shareholders or their proxies do not follow one of the provisions as described above, the Meeting's officers and/or building's security officers are entitled to prohibit the concerned shareholders or their proxies from attending or being in the Meeting room and/or the building where the Meeting is held.

If there is an amendment and/or additional information in connection with this prevention protocol of Covid-19 virus spread, the Company will announce such matters to the shareholders of the Company through Company's website.

Jakarta, 14 July 2020

PT CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK

BOARD OF DIRECTORS