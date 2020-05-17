PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk : PermataBank and Chandra Asri Petrochemical Sign a Term Loan Facility Agreement to Strengthen Domestic Industry Growth

PermataBank and Chandra Asri Petrochemical Sign a Term Loan Facility Agreement to Strengthen Domestic Industry Growth

Jakarta, 18 May 2020 - PT Bank Permata Tbk (PermataBank) have partnered with PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (Chandra Asri) to sign a US$ 70 million Term Loan Credit Facility Agreement. This partnership is part of the commitment from PermataBank and Chandra Asri to support Indonesia's economic growth through domestic industry financing amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The agreement was signed by Division Head of Corporate Banking PermataBank, Lambas Marasi Tua LG and two Directors of Chandra Asri Petrochemical, Andre Khor and Suryandi, witnessed by

Director of Wholesale Banking PermataBank, Darwin Wibowo.

The partnership between PermataBank and Chandra Asri has been established since 2018, and the signing of this new agreement will be the foundation to further strengthen the relations between these two companies and continue developing long term business trust.

Director of Wholesale Banking PermataBank, Darwin Wibowo stated: "This signing ceremony is our form of support for Chandra Asri and domestic industries in the midst of uncertainties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Our trust in their business as the market leader and the most integrated petrochemical producer in Indonesia solidifies the decision to provide a US$ 70 million Term Loan Facility. We are optimistic that this collaboration not only shows PermataBank's strong liquidity in the market but also maintains a strong relationship with Chandra Asri."

Finance Director of Chandra Asri Petrochemical - Andre Khor said, "We are grateful for the trust given by PermataBank. During this challenging period due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chandra Asri as one of the key industry players in Indonesia is fully committed to continue to be the main pillar of growth for the downstream petrochemical industry. As we know, reactivation of industrial growth is very important at this time. We are very pleased to be working with a long-term financial partner who supports and understands our business model, to ensure that Chandra Asri continues to maintain solid access to capital and sustain financial resilience. The synergy between Chandra Asri and PermataBank will strengthen and help us realize this commitment."