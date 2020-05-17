Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  PT. Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk    TPIA   ID1000090301

PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK

(TPIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk : PermataBank and Chandra Asri Petrochemical Sign a Term Loan Facility Agreement to Strengthen Domestic Industry Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/17/2020 | 11:41pm EDT

Press Release

18 May 2020

PermataBank and Chandra Asri Petrochemical Sign a Term Loan Facility Agreement to Strengthen Domestic Industry Growth

Jakarta, 18 May 2020 - PT Bank Permata Tbk (PermataBank) have partnered with PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (Chandra Asri) to sign a US$ 70 million Term Loan Credit Facility Agreement. This partnership is part of the commitment from PermataBank and Chandra Asri to support Indonesia's economic growth through domestic industry financing amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The agreement was signed by Division Head of Corporate Banking PermataBank, Lambas Marasi Tua LG and two Directors of Chandra Asri Petrochemical, Andre Khor and Suryandi, witnessed by

Director of Wholesale Banking PermataBank, Darwin Wibowo.

The partnership between PermataBank and Chandra Asri has been established since 2018, and the signing of this new agreement will be the foundation to further strengthen the relations between these two companies and continue developing long term business trust.

Director of Wholesale Banking PermataBank, Darwin Wibowo stated: "This signing ceremony is our form of support for Chandra Asri and domestic industries in the midst of uncertainties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Our trust in their business as the market leader and the most integrated petrochemical producer in Indonesia solidifies the decision to provide a US$ 70 million Term Loan Facility. We are optimistic that this collaboration not only shows PermataBank's strong liquidity in the market but also maintains a strong relationship with Chandra Asri."

Finance Director of Chandra Asri Petrochemical - Andre Khor said, "We are grateful for the trust given by PermataBank. During this challenging period due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chandra Asri as one of the key industry players in Indonesia is fully committed to continue to be the main pillar of growth for the downstream petrochemical industry. As we know, reactivation of industrial growth is very important at this time. We are very pleased to be working with a long-term financial partner who supports and understands our business model, to ensure that Chandra Asri continues to maintain solid access to capital and sustain financial resilience. The synergy between Chandra Asri and PermataBank will strengthen and help us realize this commitment."

This Term Loan Facility will be used by Chandra Asri to finance General Corporate Purpose, Annual / Regular Capital Expenditure (CAPEX), Operating Expense, and / or Refinancing Requirements.

***

For more information, please contact:

RICHELE MARAMIS

Head of Corporate Affairs PermataBank +62 21 523 7788

corporate.affairs@PermataBank.co.id

ABOUT PERMATABANK

SURYANDI

Director of Corporate Affairs and HR (62-21) 530 7950

suryandi@capcx.comor corporate.comm@capcx.com

PermataBank is one of the major private banks offering comprehensive financial services to more than 3 million customers in 62 cities in Indonesia. PermataBank has 316 branch offices, 16 mobile branches, 978 ATMs with access to more than 100,000 ATMs (VisaPlus, Visa Electron, MasterCard, Alto, ATM Bersama and ATM Prima) and millions of ATMs worldwide that are connected to the Visa, Mastercard and Cirrus networks. In the third quarter of 2019, in terms of services, PermataBank won 2019 Satisfaction Loyalty & Engagement (SLE) Award based on the Infobank and Marketing Research Indonesia (MRI) survey, one of which is ranked # 1 for the INDEX 2019 OVERALL-ENGAGEMENT category (conventional commercial bank / book bank 3). In the second quarter, PermataTel again won the 2019 Contact Center Service Excellence Award for 10 categories, from Service Excellence Magazine. In terms of products; credit card, debit card and Syariah Business Unit PermataBank ranked I & II for the Digital Brand Awards 2019 by InfoBank Magazine. PermataBank also won various service excellence awards in both categories of conventional Banks and Sharia banking, in the Banking Service Excellence Award by InfoBank magazine in collaboration with Market Research Indonesia. As a pioneer in mobile banking and mobile cash technology in the Indonesian market, in 2018, the Bank launched the PermataMobile X application with the latest 200 innovative features.

For further information on PermataBank, please visit us at http://www.permatabank.com

ABOUT CHANDRA ASRI

Chandra Asri Petrochemical is Indonesia's largest integrated petrochemical company producing Olefins and Polyolefins. With a history of over 28 years and over 2,000 dedicated staff, the company incorporates state-of-the-art technologies and supporting facilities located strategically in the country's petrochemical hub, Cilegon and Serang. As a Growth Partner, Chandra Asri is committed on creating high-value jobs, expanding the domestic petrochemical value chain, and serving the needs of the vibrant and growing Indonesian market.

For more information, visit: www.chandra-asri.com.

Disclaimer

PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 03:40:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEM
11:41pPT CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK : PermataBank and Chandra Asri Petrochemical S..
PU
04/28SOUTHEAST STOCKS : Most end higher as some global lockdown curbs ease
RE
03/16PT CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK : Annual Consolidated Financial Statements-Dec..
PU
02/25SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Slightly higher as markets stabilise, virus fears linger
RE
01/28SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most markets climb after Tuesday's selloff; virus fears ..
RE
01/14CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK PT : Notice of Extraordinary GMS (Ads)
PU
01/13Indonesia, UAE sign business deals worth about $23 billion - Widodo
RE
01/13UAE's ADNOC agrees gas, petrochem deals with two Indonesian firms -WAM
RE
01/12Indonesia, UAE sign business deal worth about $23 billion - Widodo
RE
01/03CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK PT : Disclosure of Information - Affiliated Trans..
PU
More news
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2020 31 039 B
EBIT 2020 2 472 B
Net income 2020 1 712 B
Debt 2020 7 844 B
Yield 2020 0,41%
P/E ratio 2020 42,2x
P/E ratio 2021 35,7x
EV / Sales2020 3 764x
EV / Sales2021 3 225x
Capitalization 116 810 B
Chart PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK
Duration : Period :
PT. Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6 975,00 IDR
Last Close Price 6 550,00 IDR
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erwin Ciputra President Director
Djoko Suyanto President Commissioner
Chatri Eamsobhana Vice President Director-Operations
Andre Khor Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
M. Adhi Rachman General Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK-2.24%7 844
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-0.13%60 690
AIR LIQUIDE-11.05%57 268
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-3.55%19 440
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-43.27%17 887
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION-1.42%16 584
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group