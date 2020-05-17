Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  PT. Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk    GIAA   ID1000118300

PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK

(GIAA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indonesian government plans $8.6 billion coronavirus bailout for state firms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/17/2020 | 04:14am EDT
General view of the main road at the business district after Indonesia's capital begins a two-week emergency period to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta

Indonesia is planning an $8.6 billion bailout for 12 state-owned firms, to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, mostly as cash compensation and working capital investments, according to government documents reviewed by Reuters.

The government has proposed to parliament to provide 128.04 trillion rupiah ($8.63 billion) in financial support to the companies, according to Ministry of Finance documents presented in a May 11 meeting with parliament's financial commission.

A finance ministry spokeswoman on Sunday confirmed the authenticity of the documents and that they were used in the parliament presentation. But, the documents were used in an early stage consultation with lawmakers and still need President Joko Widodo's approval, she said.

National flag carrier Garuda Indonesia, which is trying to restructure $500 million worth of Islamic bonds that mature next month amid a plunge in passengers, would receive 8.5 trillion rupiah in working capital investments, according to the documents.

Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, deputy minister of state-owned enterprises, told Reuters last week the government was arranging a $500 million bridging loan for Garuda.

Power utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara would receive cash compensation of 35.42 trillion rupiah this year, while oil and gas firm Pertamina would get 43.91 trillion rupiah paid in instalments through to 2022, the documents showed.

Both companies have previously said sales of electricity and fuel declined because of curbs on travel and work to control the coronavirus outbreak, which as of Saturday has infected 17,025 and killed 1,089 in the Southeast Asian country.

Steelmaker Krakatau Steel would also receive 3 trillion rupiah in working capital investment under the plan.

Outright capital injections of 7.5 trillion rupiah and 6 trillion rupiah are each planned for construction firm Hutama Karya and insurance holding company Bahana Pembinaan Usaha Indonesia. Bahana's subsidiaries are tasked to provide credit guarantees for micro, small and medium companies.

The bailout funds will be provided on top of capital injection plans made before the pandemic.

The documents also showed the government plans to help commercial banks restructure souring loans by making 35 trillion rupiah of funds available to the banking industry.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Gayatri Suroyo and Christian Schmollinger)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C. 0.66% 0.457 End-of-day quote.0.66%
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.58% 32.88 Delayed Quote.-52.36%
PT BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK -4.81% 3760 End-of-day quote.-4.81%
PT KRAKATAU STEEL (PERSERO) TBK -5.41% 175 End-of-day quote.-4.37%
PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK -4.27% 224 End-of-day quote.-5.88%
TBK CO., LTD. 2.12% 434 End-of-day quote.1.17%
WTI 6.22% 29.79 Delayed Quote.-54.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERS
04:14aIndonesian government plans $8.6 billion coronavirus bailout for state firms
RE
05/13PT GARUDA INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Indonesian government plans to inject capital ..
RE
05/11PT GARUDA INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Indonesia to help arrange $500 million bridgin..
RE
05/08Former Garuda Indonesia CEO jailed for eight years for bribery
RE
05/08PT GARUDA INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Indonesia's Garuda to seek restructuring of $5..
RE
04/24PT GARUDA INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Indonesia to ban air, sea travel to end-May - ..
RE
02/28LION AIR PUTS $500 MILLION IPO ON HO : sources
RE
02/28Lion Air puts $500 million IPO on hold as global equity markets tumble - sour..
RE
02/21Indonesia looks to revamp state firms to be more profitable
RE
02/14Lion Air to decide on IPO plans by month-end - sources
RE
More news
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2020 68 434 B
EBIT 2020 2 322 B
Net income 2020 2 224 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 2,63x
P/E ratio 2021 2,34x
Capi. / Sales2020 84,7x
Capi. / Sales2021 78,0x
Capitalization 5 799 B
Chart PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
Duration : Period :
PT. Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 502,50 IDR
Last Close Price 224,00 IDR
Spread / Highest target 235%
Spread / Average Target 124%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Irfan Setiaputra Chief Executive Officer
Triawan Munaf President Commissioner
Tumpal Manumpak Hutapea Operational Director
Fuad Rizal Director-Finance & Risk Management
Ade R. Susardi Director-Service, Business Development & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK-5.88%389
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-67.19%12 190
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.64%12 182
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-42.24%9 901
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-0.72%8 323
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED0.26%8 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group