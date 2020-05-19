PT Garuda Indonesia Persero Tbk : Garuda Indonesia to seek three-year maturity extension for $500 million sukuk

Airline PT Garuda Indonesia is preparing to propose a 3-year maturity extension to its $500 million Islamic bonds that are coming due on June 3, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Garuda said it has submitted the proposal to Indonesia's Financial Services Authority, as well to bondholders through the Indonesia and Singapore stock exchanges, and the company will seek holders' approval on June 10.

Garuda is struggling to repay its debt as the coronavirus outbreak disrupts air travels globally.

