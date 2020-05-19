Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  PT. Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk    GIAA   ID1000118300

PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK

(GIAA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Garuda Indonesia Persero Tbk : Garuda Indonesia to seek three-year maturity extension for $500 million sukuk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 09:56pm EDT

Airline PT Garuda Indonesia is preparing to propose a 3-year maturity extension to its $500 million Islamic bonds that are coming due on June 3, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Garuda said it has submitted the proposal to Indonesia's Financial Services Authority, as well to bondholders through the Indonesia and Singapore stock exchanges, and the company will seek holders' approval on June 10.

Garuda is struggling to repay its debt as the coronavirus outbreak disrupts air travels globally.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK -2.63% 222 End-of-day quote.-55.42%
TBK CO., LTD. 1.12% 450 End-of-day quote.-1.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERS
09:56pPT GARUDA INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Garuda Indonesia to seek three-year maturity e..
RE
05/17Indonesian government plans $8.6 billion coronavirus bailout for state firms
RE
05/13PT GARUDA INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Indonesian government plans to inject capital ..
RE
05/11PT GARUDA INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Indonesia to help arrange $500 million bridgin..
RE
05/08Former Garuda Indonesia CEO jailed for eight years for bribery
RE
05/08PT GARUDA INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Indonesia's Garuda to seek restructuring of $5..
RE
04/24PT GARUDA INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Indonesia to ban air, sea travel to end-May - ..
RE
02/28LION AIR PUTS $500 MILLION IPO ON HO : sources
RE
02/28Lion Air puts $500 million IPO on hold as global equity markets tumble - sour..
RE
02/21Indonesia looks to revamp state firms to be more profitable
RE
More news
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2020 68 434 B
EBIT 2020 2 322 B
Net income 2020 2 224 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 2,61x
P/E ratio 2021 2,32x
Capi. / Sales2020 84,0x
Capi. / Sales2021 77,3x
Capitalization 5 747 B
Chart PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
Duration : Period :
PT. Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 502,50 IDR
Last Close Price 222,00 IDR
Spread / Highest target 238%
Spread / Average Target 126%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Irfan Setiaputra Chief Executive Officer
Triawan Munaf President Commissioner
Tumpal Manumpak Hutapea Operational Director
Fuad Rizal Director-Finance & Risk Management
Ade R. Susardi Director-Service, Business Development & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT. GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK-55.42%399
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-62.62%13 886
AIR CHINA LIMITED-36.28%12 126
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-33.14%11 541
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-27.54%8 296
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-33.21%7 984
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group