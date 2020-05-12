PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk : Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna First-Quarter Net Profit Rose Slightly

By Nai Lun Tan



Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna's first-quarter net profit rose 1.1%, as lower expenses offset a slight decline in sales.

Net profit was 3.322 trillion rupiah ($222.9 million), up from IDR3.286 trillion a year earlier, the Indonesian tobacco company said late Tuesday.

Revenue fell 0.5% to IDR23.689 trillion, it said.

Sampoerna, majority-owned by Philip Morris International Inc., said activities at two production facilities are suspended through June 1, in line with local movement restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of Covid-19, while four others remain open.

It said it doesn't expect any significant impact to its business caused by measures implemented in response to the pandemic.

