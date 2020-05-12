Log in
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK

(HMSP)
PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk : Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna First-Quarter Net Profit Rose Slightly

05/12/2020 | 10:45pm EDT

By Nai Lun Tan

Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna's first-quarter net profit rose 1.1%, as lower expenses offset a slight decline in sales.

Net profit was 3.322 trillion rupiah ($222.9 million), up from IDR3.286 trillion a year earlier, the Indonesian tobacco company said late Tuesday.

Revenue fell 0.5% to IDR23.689 trillion, it said.

Sampoerna, majority-owned by Philip Morris International Inc., said activities at two production facilities are suspended through June 1, in line with local movement restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of Covid-19, while four others remain open.

It said it doesn't expect any significant impact to its business caused by measures implemented in response to the pandemic.

Write to Nai Lun Tan at nailun.tan@wsj.com

Financials (IDR)
Sales 2020 107 681 B
EBIT 2020 15 040 B
Net income 2020 12 265 B
Finance 2020 19 361 B
Yield 2020 6,88%
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 1 825x
EV / Sales2021 1 716x
Capitalization 196 578 B
Chart PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1 931,90  IDR
Last Close Price 1 690,00  IDR
Spread / Highest target 62,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mindaugas Trumpaitis President Director
John Gledhill President Commissioner
Dominique Chaperon Head-Information Services
Paul Norman Janelle Commissioner
Wayan Mertasana Tantra Vice President Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK2.42%12 940
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-27.03%67 682
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-0.64%33 504
ITC LIMITED4.17%25 660
KT&G CORPORATION-1.53%8 108
PT GUDANG GARAM TBK0.89%5 790
